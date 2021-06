After more than a year of being cooped up in your PJs, what better reason to get gussied up to leave the house than Royal Ascot? This annual event is the pinnacle of horse racing, fine dining and de rigueur dress-up, attracting celebs galore – and the Royal fam, naturally. Returning from June 15-19 with a real-life crowd, we’re offering the chance for one lucky winner and five of their besties to revel in the shiniest of VIP Ascot packages.