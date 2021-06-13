Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Sunday Rewind Take A Deep Dive With The Rolex Sea-Dweller 126600

By HODINKEE
HODINKEE
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn to ply the mysterious depths of our largely unknown seas, Rolex's Sea-Dweller is a tool watch icon. In 2017, Rolex announced the 50th-anniversary of their burly dive watch with the reference 126600 Sea-Dweller. Bearing a red signature that reached back to the model's own roots, the 12660 was a notable update that managed to double-down on the ethos that has always separated the Sea-Dweller from the likes of the Submariner. Understandably, we couldn't think of a better watch to mark World Oceans Day.

www.hodinkee.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolex#Rewind#Oceans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Bast Recast Deep-Dive: French Work Pant 1890

This is a garment style from the 1890s, which, like many from that period, is quite oversized compared to modern day garments. So much so that the models in our photoshoot described them as clown pants. Garments from this period tended to be bigger, although it is not clear why...
Apparelwatchtime.com

Vintage Dive Watches Resurface as Seiko Introduces New SPB239 and SPB237, Inspired by ’60s and ’70s Models

Few dive watches, historical or modern, enjoy such persistent praise from knowledgeable aficionados as those produced by Seiko. With a vast catalog of offerings at many different price points and levels of precision, the Japanese brand excels in producing watches that appeal to a wide variety of enthusiasts. Recently, Seiko once again revisited its archives to introduce two new vintage-inspired divers. The dual release includes the SPB239, which is a re-interpretation of Seiko’s first dive watch from 1965 (aka the 62MAS), and the SPB237, which a revamp of another noteworthy Seiko diver from the 1970s.
Apparelhiconsumption.com

Legends’ Luka Shorts Blend Fresh Style With Peak Athletic Performance

The days of working out in cut-off sweatpants are long gone. Today’s athletic shorts are stylish and loaded with tech to improve your performance, and no short accomplishes these feats better than the Luka Shorts from Legends. Every aspect of the Legends Luka Shorts has been built with peak performance...
ManufacturingGolfWRX

SST Pure: A deep dive into the technology

Due to the manufacturing process, all golf shafts contain irregularities in straightness, stiffness, and roundness. And depending on how a shaft is aligned, the inconsistencies can adversely affect a shaft’s performance and consistency. SST PURE was developed as a solution to this problem. In simplest terms, the SST PURE (stands...
ApparelFratello Watches

Great Watches We Rarely Discuss, But Should — Omega, Tudor, Seiko And More…

These days, we seem to focus on the newest watch releases with a longing eye towards whatever might come next. We lap up the debuts and move on quickly. Furthermore, we also pine over those watches that are impossible to buy (ahem, Rolex). It’s time to take a deep breath and realize that there are some truly great watches that are readily available and are, dare I say, modern classics. Let’s have a look …
MusicPopMatters

Joe Pug’s ‘The Diving Sun:’ A Sublime Dive Into the Deep End

In the middle of Joe Pug‘s rich new album, The Diving Sun, I found myself completely lost in the rapturous anthem “Deep End”. The song, a desperate, romantic call to commitment, is a microcosm of everything special about Joe Pug’s music, which champions the art of emergence. If there is a central theme in Pug’s body of work, it is never too late to re-invent oneself if one is willing to commit nose to the grindstone. Against whatever odds, a new life is possible. Pug’s biography exemplifies this ethos, with the singer famously leaving college just before graduation and inventing his musical life as he went. It is the stuff of troubadour legend, and his metamorphosis continues with The Diving Sun.
Apparelhypebeast.com

G-SHOCK Drops Two Frogman Dive Watches With Lightweight Composite Bracelets

G-SHOCK has dropped two new Frogman models as part of its Master of G collection, both secured on lightweight composite bracelets. The new pieces are both analogue GWF-A1000 models and feature stainless steel bracelets with resin centre links to save on weight. As part of G-SHOCK’s professional Master of G series, both come with a discrete extension mechanism within the clasp that allows the watches to be worn over a wet suit and can then be folded away for normal wear.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

24 Entertainment Takes A Deep Dive Into Naraka Bladepoint

24 Entertainment kicks off E3 Sunday with a look into their upcoming title, Naraka Bladepoint. The battle royale genre is arguably the largest genre within the gaming industry, with new games trying to break in with their unique takes on what makes battle royale tick. The latest upcoming title aiming to cut out their own slice of the BR pie is 24 Entertainment’s Naraka: Bladepoint, a 60 melee combat focused battle royale that is looking to become the next big BR craze.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Seiko & Rowing Blazers Team Up for a Colorful Watch Collaboration

When it comes to watches, less is usually more. So we have a hard time warming up to colorful watches. That is of course until we laid our eyes on Seiko x Rowing Blazers' new collaboration – now we're converts to the art of vibrant timepieces. With this collaboration, Rowing...
Beauty & Fashionquillandpad.com

H. Moser Cie Endeavour Tourbillon Concept Tiger’s Eye: When Less Is More

Successful visual designers and brands who manage to establish, and sustain, distinctive visual styles have my deep admiration. I’m pretty good at a few things that have managed to put food on the table over the years, but the ability to conjure from a blank page anything to look at that is both harmonious and attractive is absolutely not among them.
Beauty & FashionThe Gadgeteer

Nove Trident Automatic dive watch review – dive watches go thin and stylish

REVIEW – I’m a watch guy. It’s an addiction. I have Swiss, Japanese, and American watches. I have chronographs, plain-dial, skeleton, super-thin, and Mickey Mouse watches. I have steel, gold, wood, ceramic, and titanium watches. I have automatics, quartz battery-operated, solar-powered, and manual wind watches. But one thing I don’t have in my collection is a dive watch. Why? Because, in my not-so-humble opinion, dive watches are ugly. They’re big, clunky, thick, and just not my personal style. Well, that’s about to change with the Nove Trident Automatic dive watch.
Beauty & FashionMonochrome Watches

The 4 New Patek Philippe Minute Repeaters of the “Rare Handcrafts 2020-2021” Collection

During the “Rare Handcrafts 2020-2021” exhibition held at its headquarters on Rue du Rhône from 16 – 26 June, Patek Philippe offers visitors a chance to admire its latest collection of one-of-a-kind watches, pocket watches and clocks decorated with rare handcrafts. Ranging from miniature enamel painting to wood micro-marquetry and from Grand Feu cloisonné enamel to manual engraving, Patek showcases the Maison’s consummate artistic craftsmanship. Marking the occasion, four minute repeaters in the current collection have been given the rare handcrafts treatment.
RetailFratello Watches

Hamilton Field Khaki Bronze Watch Brings Warmth To A Beloved Range For 2021

Every so often, a press release hits the inbox that looks so familiar you almost ignore it as old news. And then, because a little voice in the back of your head calls out and stays your cursor as it hovers over the trash can, you look again and you realize that this is actually something new. It is something that, while new, looks so much like something that should have already existed you genuinely believed for a second that it did. Your apathy morphs into excitement. This new watch feels like a vivid dream that has leaped from your subconscious and manifested in metal and sapphire before you. Such was my first encounter with the Hamilton Khaki Field in BRONZE.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Mens Journal

Watch of the Week: Vacheron Constantin American 1921 Pièce Unique Celebrates an Icon of the Roaring Twenties

Watchmakers today often release recreations of vintage timepieces, or new models that incorporate aesthetic details from their forebears. Usually, these watches are some combo of old and new—throwback designs with a modern movement, for example. But that’s not the case with the Vacheron Constantin American 1921 Pièce Unique. Created in honor of the 100th anniversary of the original American 1921 watch, it’s a faithful reproduction of the original—even including the tools and techniques used to make it.
Sciencekeysweekly.com

DIVE REPORT: SPORTY SEAS AND SHARK AWARENESS DIVES

Typically during this time of year, conditions are relatively calm. This week, the winds and water were fine throughout the week, but the wind picked up over the weekend. The seas were still diveable, but “sporty” as we like to call it. When diving in conditions that can be challenging, it’s important to remain aware, follow all safety protocols, communicate with your dive buddy and to stay within your comfort level.
PetsPhys.org

Inside the Irish lough that offers a window into the deep sea

Deeper than most scuba divers can safely work and above where most underwater robots are designed to descend lie some of the most poorly studied ecosystems in the world. Between 30 and 150 meters down is the ocean's mesophotic zone, meaning middle-light. Communities of life exist here at the limit of where photosynthesis can occur. On rocky surfaces in the cold water, seaweeds slowly give way to sponges, anemones, and sea squirts—small tube-like creatures that filter plankton from the water.
ApparelFratello Watches

Five Iconic Dive Watches That Deserve The Respect They Get — Blancpain, Rolex, Tudor, And More…

It’s a crying shame that dive watches were replaced by dive computers way back when. What could dive watches have become had we relied on them solely for measuring depth and timing how fast our body absorbs gasses before we simply run out of air and have to make an emergency ascent? Let’s not go there. There’s some technology that we should be thankful for and computerized diving equipment is one of them. Luckily though, dive watches are still just as stylish and collectible today as they were before dive computers even came onto the scene and attempted to deliver a near-death blow to these wristwatches altogether.