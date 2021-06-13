Sunday Rewind Take A Deep Dive With The Rolex Sea-Dweller 126600
Born to ply the mysterious depths of our largely unknown seas, Rolex's Sea-Dweller is a tool watch icon. In 2017, Rolex announced the 50th-anniversary of their burly dive watch with the reference 126600 Sea-Dweller. Bearing a red signature that reached back to the model's own roots, the 12660 was a notable update that managed to double-down on the ethos that has always separated the Sea-Dweller from the likes of the Submariner. Understandably, we couldn't think of a better watch to mark World Oceans Day.www.hodinkee.com