Euro 2020: England fan falls from Wembley stand, in a 'serious condition'

By Reuters
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fan that attended England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia is in a "serious condition" after falling from a stand at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. "We can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands just after kickoff in the match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium," a Wembley stadium spokesperson said. "The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition.

