Euro 2020: England fan falls from Wembley stand, in a 'serious condition'

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to talk about Marvel’s new Loki series that lands this week (03:23), before moving on to the Euros. They chat about England playing at Wembley (09:30) as well as the players and teams they’re excited to watch (17:27). Finally, ahead of Wrighty’s upcoming TV appearance with Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira this weekend, they discuss the midfield legends, what it was like to play with and against them, and just how special these two players were (32:00).