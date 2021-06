After a tough return to racing at the World Triathlon Cup Lisbon where he flatted, Winnipeg’s Tyler Mislawchuk showed he’s in Olympic form with an impressive win at the World Triathlon Cup Huatulco, running away from the field to take the men’s win on Sunday morning. In 2019 Mislawchuk won in Huatulco as well, then went on to win the Tokyo Test Event later that summer. That win ticks off one of the boxes in the Triathlon Canada requirements to compete in Tokyo, and has made Mislawchuk the key player in the Canadian team’s strategy heading into Tokyo. In Huatulco Matthew Sharpe pushed hard at the end of the bike to help get Mislawchuk into transition in a perfect position, allowing him to lead the way onto the run course. A similar “domestique strategy” was used in Tokyo in 2019.