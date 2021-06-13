Cancel
Mets Morning News: Clean MRIs for deGrom and McKinney

By Allison McCague
Amazin' Avenue
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets beat the Padres for the second straight day, this time by a score of 4-1, thanks to an early home run by Francisco Lindor and a fantastic outing from Marcus Stroman. Lindor put the Mets on the board with a two-run shot in the first inning. The Mets added to their lead with a fielder’s choice in the sixth and a monster solo homer by Jonathan Villar in the eighth. Meanwhile, Stroman shut out the Padres through six, with their only run coming on a solo homer by Fernando Tatis Jr. off Stroman in the seventh. Aaron Loup entered the game in relief of Stroman and recorded the final two outs of the seventh, Seth Lugo pitched a scoreless eighth, and Edwin Díaz tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to secure the victory and earn his twelfth save of the season.

