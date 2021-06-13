Cancel
Charleston, WV

Weiss takes Kanawha fruit beer title

brilliantstream.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Charleston brewer Eric Weiss may be better known for his German-style lagers, on Saturday he was the king fruit beer. Weiss took first place in the summer fruit beer competition conducted by the Kanawha Valley Homebrew Club (KVHC) with his brightly-flavored Raspberry Göse. Thirteen club members submitted beers in...

brilliantstream.com
