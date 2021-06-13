Weiss takes Kanawha fruit beer title

As a lover of all the bubbles, I’ve been keeping an eye on the bubbly game in Willamette Valley. If I recall correctly (and stuff does get lost in there from time to time) I think my first experience with Willamette Valley sparkling wine was from Argyle Winery. I’ve had it on a number of occasions and have always enjoyed. As one of the O.G.’s in this space, Argyle began crafting Oregon sparkling wine in 1987 and makes some of the most highly regarded sparkling wines around. But even as I enjoyed their wines, in the back of mind mind, I always wondered why I didn’t see more Willamette Valley sparkling wine. Particularly since Willamette Valley is a cool climate region that makes epic Pinot Noir and fantastic Chardonnay (which has recently caught my attention) – both of which are classic grapes for sparkling wine. Yet, despite having the foundation, only a handful of Willamette Valley producers have dared dip their toe in the world of sparkling wine. But that’s changing.