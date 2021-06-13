Weiss takes Kanawha fruit beer title

Look: 2 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 2.75 | feel: 3 | overall: 2.5. 12oz bottle, shared with my wife; a gift from her aunt Grace. Best By 03/17/19. The last time I had this was probably almost 10 years ago and I wasn't a fan. Rigorous pour produces a hazy yellow-golden body capped by a very thin white head that holds minimal retention. Aroma is definitely weissbier and smells good: banana, clove, wheat, lemony citrus, earthy hops. Flavors are less appealing: lots of banana esters with wheat, clove, lemongrass, and noble hops; but it's too much banana making it sweet. Lighter body, ample carbonation, sweeter finish. Still just ok in my opinion. Too much banana - fermented too warm? So many other options out there that it will probably be another 10 years before I have this again.