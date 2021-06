1. Rouse: Mason Shorb was possibly the area’s best-kept secret through the first part of 2020, but his performance throughout the season made him impossible to ignore by the end of the year. Shorb shredded defenses with 3,100 yards and 39 touchdowns as a sophomore, earning All-Centex Newcomer of the year from the American Statesman, district newcomer of the year and all-state honorable mention from the Associated Press. He led his team to a perfect district record and a regional quarterfinal appearance. Shore’s always seemed to save his best performances for the biggest stages, making the kind of clutch plays that belied his minimal experience entering the season. Now a junior, Shorb and his team are hoping to raise the bar even higher and take both his personal game and the team as a whole to the next level.