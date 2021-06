It’s April 1st, the first day of the New York Yankees‘ 162 game 2021 baseball season. The headlines that day pushed forward the suggestion that the Yankees were the team to beat this season. They also touted that the Yankees were destined to win the East, going on to the postseason, and had the best chance of winning the World Series. Today, you would look long and hard to find anyone who didn’t think that was a pipe dream and far from the team fans see playing in most games this season. Many think the Yankees will be lucky not to land next to the Baltimore Orioles at the bottom of the LA East.