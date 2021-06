There is an aura of invincibility at the French Open when Rafael Nadal steps on to Court Philippe Chatrier. In his Round of 16 clash against Italian teen Jannik Sinner, he let the youngster sniff at the prospect of taking a set when the 19-year-old was serving for the set at 5-3. But, at Roland Garros, against Rafael Nadal, it is one thing to serve for the set and totally another to win it. Sinner learned this lesson the hard way for the 2nd consecutive year. Last year he served at 6-5 in the opening set of the quarterfinal on a cold autumn night.