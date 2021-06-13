Starfield Release Date Leaked Ahead of E3 2021 Briefing (Update)

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Fortnite Season 7 is releasing soon! And this time it features... ALIENS!. A game of survival, battle, and requires high creativity, that is what Fortnite is all about! Developed by Epic Games and out in the open since 2017, Fortnite, the online video game, comes now with Season 7, and here is everything you need to know from the release date, updates, leaks, battle pass, teasers, and even the skins available! What are you waiting for? Have your countdowns set now!