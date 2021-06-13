Starfield Release Date Leaked Ahead of E3 2021 Briefing (Update)
Ahead of Microsoft and Bethesda’s E3 2021 presentation, new details for Starfield, the next major role-playing game from Bethesda Game Studios, leaked. As mentioned by The Washington Post, the Starfield release date is November 11, 2022. The announcement also confirmed it will appear on the Xbox Series X and PC. Once the briefing began, it confirmed it. It also noted it will be a Day One Xbox Game Pass title. [Thanks, Wario64 and Nibel!]www.siliconera.com