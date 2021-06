Twenty-four years ago today, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill soared to the top of the charts. Their duet "It's Your Love," from McGraw's Everywhere album, hit No. 1 on June 7, 1997. When McGraw was on his Spontaneous Combustion Tour in 1996, with Hill as his opening act, sparks flew, and the pair began dating. The singer says that he knew as soon as he heard "It's Your Love," which was not intended as a duet, that he wanted to record it with his then-girlfriend.