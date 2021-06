While a career as an entrepreneur can be enticing for many, it is not necessarily an easy goal for which to aim. Often, such a career can only be realized after years of hard work and many long hours. In order to make it through the work often required of such an endeavor, it can help to maintain what is often referred to as an “entrepreneurial mindset”. To better explain what this entails, we’ve turned to the work of Dr. Abdulla Al Humaidi. The CEO of Kuwaiti European Holding Company (KEH) has molded his career on his ability to stay focused on key entrepreneurial tenets, making him a great case study for this topic.