12 Movies That Changed Drastically After Their Test Screenings

There’s finally some news! After almost two weeks of pure silence as far as Star Wars news is concerned, it is now being reported that actor Robert Emms has joined the cast of Andor. He is not the only one that would be joining the cast, as there is word out there that both Nick Blood and Ragevan Vasan are joining the cast as well. These last two, however, are based on pure Internet speculation, while Emms’ name is based on a report by a reputable Hollywood trade.