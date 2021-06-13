REMINDER: Never Leave Dogs In A Hot Car

Most dog owners understand that their pups benefit from getting out in the fresh air and having some exercise just like we all do. Local agencies want owners to know, however, there are rules that must be obeyed while doing so. Uintah Animal Control shared that as per ordinance, all dogs must be leashed when in public. “This includes parks, walking on the sidewalk, and trails... Animal Control is receiving a lot of complaints and when they have time they will be patrolling problems areas like Aggie Blvd,” shares Animal Control. “If you are seen with a dog off leash you may be cited.” Roosevelt City has issued a similar reminder. “Your dog is welcome in the park! We simply require that they remain on a leash at all times,” they share. “This is for the safety of your dog as well as the safety of others enjoying our public facilities... As a reminder, while the golf course is a public facility, it is not a public park. Dogs are welcome at any public park, but are not allowed on the golf course.”