President Bio launches the long anticipated Torma Bum rice farming project

By Abdul Rashid Thomas
thesierraleonetelegraph.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, 11th June 2021, President Dr Julius Maada Bio launched the Sierra Leone Regional Rice Value Chain Project in Torma Bum, in the Bonthe District of southern Sierra Leone, where he emphasised that food security is probably the most critical pillar in achieving the government’s human capital development priorities for the country.

www.thesierraleonetelegraph.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Rice Farming#Sierra Leone Telegraph#Paramount
