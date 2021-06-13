Cancel
Floyd Mayweather offers massive reward for home burglary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjdXN_0aT5nBBS00
Floyd Mayweather (Image source: Instagram – @FloydMayweather)

Floyd Mayweather admits he really feels violated after one of his Las Vegas homes was burglarized this past week.

Mayweather, 44, said his mansion was broken into and an unspecified number of high-value goods were swiped. He didn’t indicate if the home invasion took place while he was away fighting YouTube sensation Logan Paul in an exhibition match on June 6.

On Friday night, June 11, 2021, the undefeated boxing legend told his 26.5 million Instagram followers that he is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators and the retrieval of his valuable possessions.

“One of my homes was burglarized in Las Vegas. They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value,” Mayweather penned on IG. ““The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable.”

Money Mayweather reiterated the point in a second post on Saturday morning in a very attention-grabbing way. He posted a photo of $100K in stacks of $20 bills to drive home just how much he yearns for the return of his goods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyrBc_0aT5nBBS00

Mayweather is unabashedly vainglorious as he frequently trumpets his wealth, accomplishments and gaudy material possessions in a bombastic manner that doesn’t always endear him to the public. But he indicated that he was hurt on an emotional level by the break-in regardless of the items that were stolen.

“One’s home is their sanctuary, place of peace, relaxation and comfort. When someone violates that sanctuary, it is disturbing and hurtful,” he said, adding that he holds out hope that he will get his things back. “Thank you to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal stated that it reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Lt. Jesse Roybal, but was directed to send questions to the department’s public information office.

