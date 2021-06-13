Disneyland Post-COVID Planning Guide

Do you have a favorite Walt Disney World resort? One that you visit over and over again? Mine is Animal Kingdom Lodge. I don’t care if it’s Jambo or Kidani. We rent points and stay at whichever one has the best deal or availability. I know a lot of people that have other favorite resorts too. Those that once you go, you know it’s the place for you and you just want to keep going back. We’ve been looking at lots of ways to figure out which resorts are great over the past few weeks. I think this is an interesting lens to look through. Ignoring satisfaction scores and price and view and all of those numbers that data folk like myself love, which resorts to visitors go back to? Which resorts have the most return business? Because if a lot of other people are willing to stay somewhere twice in a row, maybe I will too.