Rumored Plans For Edge At WWE SummerSlam

WWE's SummerSlam event will take place inside Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 21. Reports of what WWE has in store for the show have been floating around for weeks, but the latest one from @WrestleVotes made something abundantly clear — WWE wants this show to be bigger than the two-night WrestleMania 37 event from back in April. But in order for that to become a reality, the promotion will need to pull out all the stops. That means bringing back part-timers, lining up dream matches, loading up the undercard with solid matchups and providing a main event so huge that even the most casual of wrestling fans would be interested.