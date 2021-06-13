Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Rumored Plans For Edge At WWE SummerSlam

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdge returned to the ring earlier this year during the 30 man Royal Rumble match, and he punched his ticket to WrestleMania when he went on to win it all. The Rated R Superstar declared that he would challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

stillrealtous.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Bryan
Person
Roman Reigns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Summerslam#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEBleacher Report

AEW's Cody, Brandi Rhodes Announce Birth of Daughter Liberty on Instagram

AEW stars Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced the birth of their daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels, on Friday. On Instagram, Cody noted that Liberty weighed 6 lbs., 12 oz. and that she and Brandi are "doing wonderful." Brandi also took to Instagram, writing: "Happy Birthday Liberty Iris. We are so in...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Potential Rumor Killer On Speculation Of WWE Sale

WWE has made three separate rounds of talent cuts over the past few months, besides firing dozens of office workers as part of a major corporate restructuring. The budget cuts have fueled speculation of WWE potentially selling the company, with former wrestlers such as CM Punk and The Blue Meanie stirring the pot via social media.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE RUMOR: Future Plans For Roman Reigns And The Usos

Keep it going! It has been a long time since WWE has seen someone in the realm of Roman Reigns. After winning the Universal Title in August 2020, Reigns has showed no signs of slowing down and has even expanded his presence on SmackDown. That includes an alliance with his family, and now it seems that things might be sticking together even longer than expected.
WWEPosted by
Forbes

WWE Reportedly Planning Roman Reigns Vs. John Cena At SummerSlam, Holding Off On Brock Lesnar Return

WWE may be holding off on one dream match at SummerSlam in preparation for two other huge matches. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer (h/t Wrestling Inc), WWE wants to delay Brock Lesnar’s return for a monumental showdown with Roman Reigns, which, in turn, could mean that Lesnar won’t face WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a dream match at SummerSlam: “There are reportedly people within WWE who want to save Brock Lesnar’s return for a big match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns...Lesnar vs. Lashley was not planned for SummerSlam as of last week.”
WWEComicBook

Seven Matches That Could Make WWE SummerSlam Bigger Than WrestleMania 37

WWE's SummerSlam event will take place inside Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 21. Reports of what WWE has in store for the show have been floating around for weeks, but the latest one from @WrestleVotes made something abundantly clear — WWE wants this show to be bigger than the two-night WrestleMania 37 event from back in April. But in order for that to become a reality, the promotion will need to pull out all the stops. That means bringing back part-timers, lining up dream matches, loading up the undercard with solid matchups and providing a main event so huge that even the most casual of wrestling fans would be interested.
NFLPosted by
Media Referee

WWE Summerslam 2021: Date, Location and Possible Match Card

WWE Summerslam is set to be one of the most exciting time in this year's curtailed calendar. The event is also set to welcome fans for the 'biggest event of the summer.'. The 34th edition has a lot of big match-ups and feuds this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Summerslam is the second biggest event of the WWE year, after WrestleMania and features the best wrestlers in WWE.
WWEnodq.com

Rumor regarding what WWE has planned for The Usos

The Usos were unsuccessful in their effort to win the tag team titles on the June 4th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown. According to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, there are reportedly still plans for the Usos to be fully aligned with Roman Reigns and win the tag team titles by Summerslam.
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Allegiant Stadium will host WWE’s SummerSlam

After no fans got to witness the first year of the brand new Allegiant Stadium, the new Las Vegas attraction is fully maximizing for all the events it missed out on. WWE has announced that SummerSlam will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the brand new home of the Raiders. This will mark the first time the event ever has been held in an NFL stadium.
WWE411mania.com

John Cena Plays Dumb Regarding WWE SummerSlam During Interview for F9

– The WWE on FOX Sports Twitter account took note of John Cena being asked about SummerSlam 2021 during an interview with Tara Hitchcock this week while promoting F9: The Fast Saga. You can view the clip where Cena is asked about SummerSlam below. When asked about his plans for...
WWEPosted by
WGAU

WWE holding open tryouts week of ‘SummerSlam’ event

LAS VEGAS — Think you have what it takes to wield a chokeslam in the ring?. World Wrestling Entertainment is looking for the next generation of superstars and is holding open tryouts over the course of a few days before SummerSlam in August in Las Vegas. “Talent is the lifeblood...
NFLPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE would have a list of 'mega stars' to call for SummerSlam

WWE is now beginning to seriously prepare for its next big annual event, which goes by the name of SummerSlam. After the Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania, Summerslam is in fact the third Big Four that awaits the number one company in the world of pro-wrestling and this year will have a decidedly different flavor than all the other McMahon company.
WWEPWMania

Full Details On WWE SummerSlam 2021 Travel Packages

WWE has announced that SummerSlam Travel Packages will go on sale this Tuesday, June 15 at 12pm ET via SummerSlamTravel.com. WWE has been billing the biggest show of the summer as “Your Summer Vacation Destination” to encourage fans to make the trip to Las Vegas after spending most of the last year at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SummerSlam Travel Packages include premium seating at Allegiant Stadium for the pay-per-view, exclusive experiences with WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers, hotel accommodations, and more. It’s interesting to note that while there will be experiences with wrestlers, the announcement says personalized autographs and/or photographs will not be available to the “evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.”