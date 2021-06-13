Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

D-backs unveil ‘Serpientes’ Nike City Connect jerseys

By Threads Blog
Arizona Sports
 7 days ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks revealed their new City Connect jerseys on Sunday as part of the 2021 Nike City Connect Series partnership with Major League Baseball. The D-backs organization has decided to pay tribute to the local Hispanic culture in the Valley with their new uniforms. “We are proud to be...

Phoenix, AZ
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

