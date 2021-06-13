Rikishi Reveals How Close He Came To Winning The WWE Title During The Attitude Era

Steve Cutler discussed wanting to reboot the APA in a new House of Hardcore podcast interview. Triple H Rehires Former World Champion. “We were going through an eight month process of throwing ideas. They said, ‘You guys are coming back.’ This is with Bruce Prichard at the time talking. He said, ‘Yep, you’re coming back. It’s you three. We’re just waiting for time.’ No matter what, we sent ideas in because I hated just sitting around collecting a paycheck. Does that sound stupid? Yes, but all we wanted to do was work. It’s like, you’re paying us money, I want to do my job, so let me come work. We pitched tons of ideas. Blake and I wanted to be the new APA where we could have it set up where we have an APA door. During the era of the ThunderDome, they were bringing in a lot more legends in because of viewership at that time because people weren’t tuning in as much. How can we make this work in our favor because this is what we wanted to do and still continue as a tag team.