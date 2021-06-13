Cancel
Rikishi Reveals How Close He Came To Winning The WWE Title During The Attitude Era

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRikishi was one of WWE’s top stars during the Attitude Era, and when he turned heel he found himself involved in one of the company’s top storylines with The Rock and Steve Austin after it was revealed Rikishi hit Austin with his car. Eventually Rikishi went on to become a...

stillrealtous.com
