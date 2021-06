In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Wes Roach gets up-and-down from short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 12th hole. Wes Roach hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Roach finished his day in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.