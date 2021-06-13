GOLF: Hadley takes 4-shot cushion into final 18 at Palmetto Championship at Congaree

Hello RotoBaller PGA crew! It's great to be back with you guys and I appreciate you joining us here at RotoBaller!. In this article we'll discuss some of the standout PGA DFS plays available on FanDuel for the Palmetto Championship at Congaree...a new event on the schedule that's standing in for the canceled Canadian Open. While it's impossible to hit on every player, we'll touch on some different plays across all price ranges, breaking the groups down into "High", "Mid", and "Low" price options that are worth considering.