GOLF: Hadley takes 4-shot cushion into final 18 at Palmetto Championship at Congaree

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dramatic day filled with crazy penalty drops, a wicked thunderstorm, and a birdie-less 4-under 67 were just some of the highlights from round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. Unfortunately, the third round was called as the final two groups were on the 18th hole. Tain Lee, Harris English, Dustin Johnson, and leader Chesson Hadley all headed to the final hole at 7:30 a.m. Sunday to complete the round.

Golfcalgolfnews.com

Hadley Leads Delayed Palmetto by 4

The Palmetto Championship at Congaree is Chesson Hadley’s to win, or lose. The 33-year-old Hadley, who led by two strokes after 36 holes, hit his drive into the fairway on the 18th hole in round three before the horn blew because of a thunderstorm in the area and held a four-stroke over Harris English at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.
Golflowcosports.com

GOLF: Hadley two shots clear of DJ heading to weekend at Congaree

After a flurry of storms pushed the second round to a twilight finish at Congaree Golf Club, the stage is set for a memorable weekend in the first-ever Palmetto Championship. With a standout round of 5-under 66, Chesson Hadley surged past a crowded logjam on a windy Friday to reach 11-under and take a two-shot lead over Dustin Johnson into the weekend.
Golf104.1 WIKY

Golf-Hadley on Palmetto collapse: ‘freakin’ awful’

(Reuters) – Chesson Hadley was on the cusp of his first PGA Tour win in seven years on Sunday until a disastrous finish at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree where he bogeyed the final three holes to finish one shot back. Hadley, who missed the cut in 10 of his...
Golfrotoballer.com

Daily Fantasy Golf FanDuel Picks (PGA DFS) - Palmetto Championship At Congaree

Hello RotoBaller PGA crew! It's great to be back with you guys and I appreciate you joining us here at RotoBaller!. In this article we'll discuss some of the standout PGA DFS plays available on FanDuel for the Palmetto Championship at Congaree...a new event on the schedule that's standing in for the canceled Canadian Open. While it's impossible to hit on every player, we'll touch on some different plays across all price ranges, breaking the groups down into "High", "Mid", and "Low" price options that are worth considering.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Start Of Final Round Of PGA Championship

The action during the final round of the PGA Championship today has been fast and furious. Like so many others, Paige Spiranac is taking it all in. Entering today, Phil Mickelson was atop the leaderboard by one stroke over Brooks Koepka. Through the first few holes, he still has that advantage, but it was not easy maintaining it.
Golfgranthshala.com

Three tied for US Open lead after third round as big names lurk

SAN DIEGO — And on the third day of the 121st US Open, some of golf’s star power climbed the leaderboard at Torrey Pines. Rory McIlroy, four-time major winner, and defending-champion Bryson DeChambeau both made big moves on Saturday, climbing to 3-under just two shots away from the lead shared by Mackenzie Hughes, Louis Ostuizen and Russell Henley, of whom All are 5-under.
Golfirvinetimes.com

US Open day three: Rory McIlroy in position to pounce at Torrey Pines

Rory McIlroy had his sights set on ending his major drought heading into the final round of the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday. A decade after winning his first major at Congressional, McIlroy carded a third round of 67 – equalling the lowest of the week to date – to trail Louis Oosthuizen, Russell Henley and Mackenzie Hughes by two shots.
GolfSportsGrid

Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas Out for Travelers Championship

Among the early withdrawals on Sunday for the Travelers Championship, Daniel Berger and Jhonattan Vegas were the most notable. Also out are John Huh, Jason Kokrak, and Bo Hoag. Berger is coming off a solid seventh-place finish at the U.S. Open last week, where he gained strokes in all facets...
GolfFlorida Times-Union

Gene Frenette: Golf Heartbreak: Ordeals of Lexi Thompson, Jon Rahm tough to watch

On a totally whacko golf weekend where a pair of 26-year-old stars both absorbed inexplicable gut punches, the victim of the greater heartbreak goes to Lexi Thompson over Jon Rahm. Understandably, these were totally different scenarios. But the circumstances under which Thompson went home without the U.S. Open trophy —...
GolfPosted by
Benzinga

Why Brooks Koepka Hates Bryson DeChambeau

Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship on Sunday. Becoming the oldest golfer to win a major PGA tournament was the big story this week before a feud between two golfers quickly faded Mickelson’s win. What Happened: A video interview with Brooks Koepka that was never meant to be seen went...
GolfConnecticut Post

World No. 1, defending champ Dustin Johnson headlines Travelers field

The Travelers Championship was going to be hard-pressed to match last year’s field: Nine of the top 10 players in the world rankings competed. Travelers was the third tournament back in the PGA Tour’s return from a three-month sabbatical during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone wanted to get back out on the course.
Golfracingpost.com

US Open: Jon Rahm favourite for Open Championship after win at Torrey Pines

Jon Rahm is the new 10-1 favourite to win next month's Open Championship after he claimed his first Major at the US Open on Sunday. The Spaniard, who had started the final round three shots off the pace having been the 9-1 pre-tournament favourite, claimed a one-shot victory at Torrey Pines in California, finishing with two birdies to hold off the challenge of Louis Oosthuizen.
GolfLas Vegas Herald

Heartbreak for SA's Louis Oosthuizen as Jon Rahm wins US Open

Jon Rahm made tension-packed long birdie putts on the last two holes on Sunday to win the 121st US Open and capture his first major title, defeating South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke. The 26-year-old Spaniard curled in a spectacular birdie putt from just inside 25 feet at the...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Look: Jack Nicklaus Has A Message For Phil Mickelson

Jack Nicklaus knows what it’s like to win a major at an age that’s deemed by many to be past your prime. The Golden Bear won the 1986 Masters at age 46. It was his 18th major championship – the final major championship of his career. Sunday afternoon, Phil Mickelson...
Golfoklahoman.com

Jon Rahm rallies to win U.S. Open at Torrey Pines for his first major golf title

SAN DIEGO — It turns out Jon Rahm has the temperament to win a major championship. The fiery Spaniard canned a 25-foot birdie at 17 and an 18-foot birdie at the last to claim the lead and close in 4-under 67 to edge Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke at the 121st U.S. Open. Rahm punctuated the moment with an uppercut fist pump.