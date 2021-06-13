GOLF: Hadley takes 4-shot cushion into final 18 at Palmetto Championship at Congaree
A dramatic day filled with crazy penalty drops, a wicked thunderstorm, and a birdie-less 4-under 67 were just some of the highlights from round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. Unfortunately, the third round was called as the final two groups were on the 18th hole. Tain Lee, Harris English, Dustin Johnson, and leader Chesson Hadley all headed to the final hole at 7:30 a.m. Sunday to complete the round.lowcosports.com