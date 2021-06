(Editor’s note: This article is part of a Just Security series on the ongoing 7th Review of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.) Ismael is a 24-year-old community and youth organizer working to protect Indigenous people’s rights in Mindanao. (We have changed his name and age here to protect his identity.) He has been included on the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ unofficial list of “terrorist” members of the National People’s Army, an armed group waging the longest ongoing communist insurgency in the world. On four occasions he has been summoned to military bases to prove that he is not a “terrorist.” His crime? Speaking up about human rights.