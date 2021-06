SANTA ANA (CNS) - A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Santa Ana restaurant but refused to tell police what happened, authorities said today. An employee found the wounded man in the parking lot of the Cozy Corner Drive In restaurant in the 400 block of North Harbor Boulevard and called paramedics, who in turn called police at 10:46 p.m. Sunday, said Santa Ana police Commander A. Alvarez.