Ed Sheeran Recalls Writing 'The A Team' On Song's 10-Year Anniversary

Ed Sheeran is getting ready to make his comeback, we’ll share all the info with you. Ed Sheeran’s return seems to be coming soon! Indeed, several clues point to the release of a new single or even a new album. Several months ago, the artist appeared in the streets of London, disguised as a vampire for the shooting of a music video. Furthermore, Ed Sheeran became the new sponsor of his favorite football club, Ipswich Town. And in the logo, which appears on the team’s new jerseys, his fans noticed the plus, minus, equal, divide and multiply symbols. Plus, Multiply and Divide being the names of his first three albums, fans were quick to imagine that Minus and Equal would therefore be next. Headliner of the English festival Radio 1’s Big Weekend, the singer performed 11 songs including “Shape of you”, we went back to the history of this hit, and took the opportunity to share some info on the release of his next single.