521 POLO ROAD

News Argus
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuaint Brick Cottage w/Covered Parking - Quaint brick cottage with 4 bedrooms plus small 5th bedroom/office in the Wake Forest area of Winston Salem. Home has 2 full baths. Fresh paint throughout inside of home. New carpet on stairs and upstairs hallway. Home also has a lovely front and side porch for entertaining. Convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment and major thoroughfares for an easy commute. Home has laundry room with washer/dryer connections. Home is wired for cable and an alarm system. NO PETS ALLOWED. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric and water). Call 336-494-6080 ext. 102 today to schedule an appointment to view this great home! This one will go fast!!!!

www.thenewsargus.com
