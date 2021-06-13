Cancel
House Rent

1102 OAK GROVE ROAD

News Argus
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article1102 Oak Grove Rd-3BR/1BA-Ardmore Manor HOUSE!!! - 3BR/1BA, Eat-in Kitchen, S/R/DW, W/D, Hardwood & Vinyl Floors, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Paved Drive, Storage Building. $550.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Pet Policy: 1 Months Rent PER Pet- One time Deposit fully refundable if no damages...

www.thenewsargus.com
Lawpelicanpostonline.com

Willow Lakes Subdivision sues Oak Grove Townhomes

On April Fools Day, appropriately, Willow Lake Homeowners Association (Willow Lake) filed a Petition for Damages against Ascension Parish, Oak Grove Townhomes, LLC and its developer, Dantin Bruce Development. According to the petition a retention pond and weir were constructed in the new development that drains into the plaintiff’s lake. Due to improper installation of two outflow pipes from Oak Grove Townhomes’ retention pond “there is an increase of water and sediment draining and flowing into the lakes located within Willow Lakes Subdivision.”
Fort Worth, TXntxrealtyservices.com

6809 Springhill Road, Fort Worth TX 76116

Completely renovated home.Extensive renovations done 2014 inc new flooring, cabinets, appliances, & lighting thruout home as well as additional insulation, new windows & sprinkler system. Features a gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinets, built in china cabinet, huge granite island, SS appliances, and undercabinet lighting. Living and dining room feature hardwood floors with see thru fireplace to the kitchen. Primary bedroom inc walk-in closet, renovated en suite bath with shower. Guest bathroom features large built-ins for storage, frameless walk in shower. Large yard w extended concrete patio and electric gate. Bonus storage closet in garage. New roof, gutters , carpet cleaned June 2021.
Real Estatenewhomesource.com

Linden Grove

Imagine life in a single-family home with top-of-the-line finishes, open-concept home design, a modern farmhouse exterior, on an expansive home site with incredible views, and so much more. At Linden Grove, this dream is your reality. Toll Green - Reducing environmental impact and providing energy savings & comfort. Actual schools...
Spring Grove, PAnewhomesource.com

Spring Grove

Spring Grove is a2-story and ranchcommunity tailored exactly to your lifestyle, with beautiful wooded or pond view homesites. Whether your dream home has one floor or two, 2 or 3-car garage, you’ll find a floorplan that works for your lifestyle at Spring Grove! Click here to schedule your visit today! Your spacious new kitchen is already calling your name. An expansive kitchen island with barstool seating is the perfect spot to help with homework while you cook dinner. The extra counter space is helpful when you have dozens of cookies to bake, school projects to help assemble, and morning coffee to enjoy—all in the same weekend! Living, dining, and kitchen areas are all combined in a modern, open layout to create a great room effect. You’ll have more usable space than ever, and won’t miss a minute of the action when entertaining. Finish your full basement with walkout optionsfor extra places to host the next sleepover or keep holiday decorations and family keepsakes. Click here to schedule your visit today!
Vienna, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3061 Hickory Grove Court

Newly renovated townhome in a commuter friendly area, right by Vienna Metro and I-66. Renovations completed May 2021 include: kitchen, living room, new floors and carpet top to bottom, downstairs bath, master bath vanity, large quartz island and countertops, exterior pressure washed, painted inside and out. The basement includes new wet bar that is pre-wired for a mini fridge, as well as a full bath, large bedroom and walkout backyard effectively allowing for autonomous living for Mother-in-law or renter should the need arise. In 2019 every single window and sliding door was replaced with energy efficient and cost saving products (still under warranty). Our friends at Eco Windows and Siding resealed the attic with the latest in spray foam insulation resulting in a energy efficient home. A 20X21 ft flagstone patio landscapes the low maintenance backyard. The natural boulder planter areas throughout can be home to a garden or flower beds. Custom 6 ft back yard fence provides ample privacy. A 6x10 shelved shed provides storage and organization for tools or other prized possession. ADDITIONAL INFO: There is a pre-wired space beneath the kitchen island that is designed for a microwave. Similarly, a mini-fridge can be plugged into the downstairs wet bar. These appliances can be purchased by the Buyer according to their needs and taste. Everything else is new. New Dishwasher (2021), New Double stacked Washer/Drawer (2019), New Oven and Range (2019), and newish HVAC system replace in 2015 (still under 10-year parts warranty).
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1020 Grove Park Circle

Beautifully renovated two-story lakefront home in private gated community, featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2-car garage, and over 2,800 sq ft of living space! Light and bright interior with high ceilings, arched doorways, and upgrades throughout including wood look floors, crown molding, newly updated and spacious kitchen with white wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and huge island with snack bar. All bedrooms are upstairs with a half bathroom downstairs. Stunning master bathroom was just completed with top-of-the-line finishes and looks like a model! Fenced backyard is on the lake and has room for a small pool. HOA fees include virtual gate guard/security, lawn care (including tree trimming), alarm service, and community swimming pool.
Oak Grove, MOBolivar Herald Free Press

Oak Grove to host decoration day Sunday

Decoration Day for Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church is set for Sunday, June 13. Services will start at 11 a.m. with a short business meeting following and special singing. Preaching will follow with pastor Bro. Ben Hodges. After preaching, there will be a traditional basket dinner. Anyone wanting to make...
Real Estatethervagroup.com

10261 Matthews Grove Lane

Welcome home to this 4 bed, 2.5 bath colonial in Kings Charter! Situated on a private culdesac lot, you can enjoy a private oasis out back or socialize out front - your choice! Upon entry you are greeted by a foyer & a spacious living room (office/play room, etc). The dining room overlooks the trees in the back & leads you to the eat-in kitchen complete with tile floor, granite tile countertops & NEW SS appliances! From there you can head out to the deck that will become your retreat. The cozy great room has a gas FP & vaulted ceilings, & is just off of the kitchen. Upstairs you will find BRAND NEW carpet throughout! The primary bedroom is amply sized & has an en-suite bath & walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are also great for a variety of uses. The walk-up attic could easily be converted into addl living space. There is even 2nd floor laundry! This home is all set & ready to go! The hardwoods are freshly re-done, the whole house has been painted, theres a 2 car garage, the roof is only 6 years old, & the water heater is only a year old. All of this in highly desirable Kings Charter, complete with resort-style amenities & TWO pools! Dont miss it - it wont last long!
Groves, TXnewhomesource.com

Groves at Barney Farms

The Groves series of floorplans at Barney Farms offer increased size and luxury. The Groves series features plans ranging from 2407 to almost 3600 square feet. These homes all boast large 4-car tandem garages and have a variety of room options to suit many different lifestyles. You've got options! At...
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

5951 Harmony Grove Rd

One of a kind Charming high ranch with a priceless view and additions that make this home a gem! Looking for a place to raise your family, plant your roots, entertain and so much more? Look No Further because you found Home Sweet Home. The home has been properly cared for and maintained. As if 5 bedrooms , 3 bathrooms aren't enough, enjoy an oversized 2 car garage, a shed for storage and tinkering, a detached garage for parking or extra storage. Spacious bedrooms, central air, ceiling fans, a laundry chute, central vac, propane fireplace, ample amount of storage space, living room, dining room, family room and much more. The home has an addition that just sets it off, a side entrance from the addition to the bedroom, the deck or the lower exterior level of the home. If privacy is what you are looking for, it's here. *All offers must be submitted by 6.13.21 at 2pm* " There are endless perks but you have to see it for yourself! Schedule a tour ASAP!
Home & Gardenrobbybrady.com

2 Ashby Grove Drive

STUNNING 4-Bedroom 3-Bath home in the highly sought Kilgore Farms subdivision. The beautifully landscaped lawn compliments the home's dymanic exterior, creating eye-catching curb appeal. This spacious home utilizes its approximate 3600sqft to create a living space that is both comfortable and functional. Upon entering the home you will immediately appreciate the two-story foyer, dining room with trey ceiling, and beautiful contemporary design that flows throughout the rest of the home. Open to the living and breakfast rooms, the kitchen, with its huge island with seating, truly becomes the hub of entertainment. The updated light fixtures, newly painted cabinets, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, and a gas range will make cooking a real pleasure. A 20x21 great room, large bedroom, full bath, and not 1, but 2 gas fire places complete the first floor. Upstairs you will find a 20x21 bonus/rec room, two other large bedrooms, full bath and a conveniently located laundry room. When the day is done retreat to the over-sized master suite complete with sitting room, walk-in closet, tiled shower, and garden tub. Whether you are gardening with ease in the newly crafted raised garden, or enjoying the evenings out on the brick patio, the fenced-in back yard gives you the space to enjoy the things you love. It takes just a short walk to enjoy the amenities of Kilgore farms including two swimming pools, club house, playground and tennis courts! 2 Ashby Grove Drive is in close proximity to great shopping, restaurants and the GSP airport! SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON or VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY!
Real Estatenewhomesource.com

Phillips Grove

The beauty of Phillips Grove isn’t just about the perfect location in Doctor Phillips – within minutes of I-4, “Restaurant Row”, schools, and shopping. Nor is it about the 6, acre+ home sites offering lakefront views of the pristine Butler Chain of Lakes. The best part of Phillips Grove are the families who will build a life in their new Pulte home – personalized to meet their needs and lifestyle – with the quality finishes, stylish options, and detailed craftsmanship Pulte is known for.
Michigan Statemsu.edu

The Oaks Apartments

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. The Oaks Apartments in East Lansing, Michigan are near Michigan State University and feature 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent. Our 1 bedroom apartments are licensed for 2 people, 2 bedrooms licensed for 2 and 3 people. When taking a break from your studies, you can enjoy our outdoor pool, hot tub and picnic area, volleyball court, 24/7 fitness center, entertainment room and indoor bike storage. We are within walking distance to MSU Campus, Spartan Stadium, Brody Hall, and nearby entertainment. The CATA bus line stops here and can take you anywhere in East Lansing you want to go. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to serving all your residential needs and arranging activities to promote both education and fun so our residents enjoy the ultimate collegiate experience.
Falmouth, MAbaystatebanner.com

Unit renovations to 22 Oak Street and 466 Brick Kiln Road

The Falmouth Housing Authority, the Awarding Authority, invites sealed bids from Contractors for the Housing Type: Vacant 705s, 096-705-L and 096 -705-O for the Falmouth Housing Authority in Falmouth Massachusetts, in accordance with the documents prepared by RESCOM Architectural, Inc. The Project consists of: Unit renovations to 22 Oak Street...
Venice, FLsunnysarasotahomes.com

564 GLEN OAK ROAD, VENICE, FL 34293 (MLS # A4504050)

COMMUNITY 34293 - Venice GARAGE SPACES 1.0. APPLIANCES Cooktop, Electric Water Heater, Exhaust Fan, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer. GARAGE 1 Spaces, Attached, Dimensions - 22x15, Garage, Garage Door Opener, Yes. HEAT Central, Electric. INTERIOR Ceiling Fans(s), L Dining, Master Bedroom Main Floor, Open Floorplan. LOT 7500 sq ft. LOT DESCRIPTION Street...
MLSthedifferencere.com

33869 & 33873 Hagelgans Road, Burr Oak, MI 49030 (MLS # 1889000)

If your looking for a country setting this is the home for you. A 4 Bedroom 3 bathroom bi-level home with 2 fire places and a attached 2 car garage. New forced air furnace. Detached 60 X 40 garage with 400 amps of power, AC, Natural Gas and Water. Opportunity awaits.
Real Estatenewhomesource.com

Laurel Ridge - The Glen

The single-family homes at Laurel Ridge offer an ideal blend of craftsman-style and traditional architecture - including brand-new styles featuring all brick, stone and brick, and stone and siding - designed specifically for Laurel Ridge. Cul-de-sacs create additional privacy and tranquility. This thoughtfully designed master planned community is a tranquil enclave of luxury single-family homes and townhomes surrounded by a beautiful natural setting. Walking/nature trails wind throughout Laurel Ridge, where two-thirds of the entire community will be open preserved spaces with mature hardwood forests.
Bloomington, ILjaredsells.com

2701 LONE OAK ROAD, BLOOMINGTON, IL 61705

This is the one you've been waiting for. An immaculate home on the 14th tee in Fox Creek and no detail has been left undone! As you enter the foyer, you are drawn in by the large, open, welcoming rooms and the golf course view. The main floor features 2 guest rooms, a library with customs bookcases, an amazing laundry room (complete with built-in hampers and tons of cabinets), a bar with wine cooler, beautiful fireplace, and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen is a cook's dream! The large island is a perfect workspace, the appliances are all GE Profile SS with both a gas AND electric oven, Amish cherry cabinets, and tons of counter space. Then there is the Master bedroom...WOW! Check out the 15 x 8 closet. It is amazing!! The bath features separate shower, tub, and double sinks. There is even a door leading out to the covered porch. As if this weren't enough, walk down the extra wide stairs to the basement. The daylight windows keep it nice and bright. There is a large FR with FP, a massive storage room, 2 more bedrooms, and a full bath. The bonus area is a workout room! Don't miss the wet bar with its own built-in frig/freezer. This home is perfect for entertaining! The yard is beautifully landscaped and has its own irrigation system. Have your morning coffee or evening beverage on the covered porch enjoying golfers or beautiful sunset. The garage is worthy of an award. Its a four+ car with one 10 ft door for your boat or RV. It is heated and has floor drains. Plus, there is a door leading to the backyard for easy access for a golf cart or mower. Finally, the home features a hospital grade HEPA filter with UV filtration to keep the inside air clean and hypoallergenic (new in 2020), 3 zoned heating and cooling, and 2 WH's...all high efficiency. Run, do not walk to see this gorgeous home and make it your own.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

8060 N Nob Hill Rd #304

Beautifully remodeled 3rd floor condo at St Andrews with scenic water views in the heart of Tamarac. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms 3rd floor unit with amazing water views including a private one car garage. Interior features include vaulted ceilings with crown molding, travertine marble, upgraded kitchen with wood cabinets and granite countertops, granite backsplash, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting. New luxury vinyl flooring, updated moldings, custom faux wood blinds, hurricane impact windows, walk in closet with custom shelving. AC 2020. Resort style pool with remodeled clubhouse, fitness center, tennis court, 24 hour security. Exterior features include private balcony, expansive water views, hurricane shutters, one car garage with unit. Ok To Lease. Priced to sell!