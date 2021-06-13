1102 OAK GROVE ROAD

STUNNING 4-Bedroom 3-Bath home in the highly sought Kilgore Farms subdivision. The beautifully landscaped lawn compliments the home's dymanic exterior, creating eye-catching curb appeal. This spacious home utilizes its approximate 3600sqft to create a living space that is both comfortable and functional. Upon entering the home you will immediately appreciate the two-story foyer, dining room with trey ceiling, and beautiful contemporary design that flows throughout the rest of the home. Open to the living and breakfast rooms, the kitchen, with its huge island with seating, truly becomes the hub of entertainment. The updated light fixtures, newly painted cabinets, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, and a gas range will make cooking a real pleasure. A 20x21 great room, large bedroom, full bath, and not 1, but 2 gas fire places complete the first floor. Upstairs you will find a 20x21 bonus/rec room, two other large bedrooms, full bath and a conveniently located laundry room. When the day is done retreat to the over-sized master suite complete with sitting room, walk-in closet, tiled shower, and garden tub. Whether you are gardening with ease in the newly crafted raised garden, or enjoying the evenings out on the brick patio, the fenced-in back yard gives you the space to enjoy the things you love. It takes just a short walk to enjoy the amenities of Kilgore farms including two swimming pools, club house, playground and tennis courts! 2 Ashby Grove Drive is in close proximity to great shopping, restaurants and the GSP airport! SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON or VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY!