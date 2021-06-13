519 LOCKLAND AVENUE

Open House - Saturday 19th from 10 - 12pm. This one will WOW you from the minute you walk up to the front porch! This classic Park Avenue row home is a charming bungalow enjoying the convenience of location with walking distance to Downtown Frederick shopping and restaurants, along with Baker Park. Upon arrival immediately feel the designer touches which have perfectly preserved historic character while thoughtfully modernizing with an industrial edge. The front porch greets you amidst raised landscaped beds, with room to host a friend, or find your own solitude. Step inside and the floor plan is open and inviting, with systems completely upgraded to meet today's needs. Fresh paint, and on trend color palettes create a welcoming space with exposed brick coupled with original wood trim, original hardwood floors - all refinished and ready for you. The owners spared no expense in upgraded the lighting, barn doors, entire kitchen, and modern bathrooms. The kitchen features a gas range, dishwasher, and a friendly layout for the home chef, with bar seating. An updated powder bath just off the main floor living spaces is convenient for guests. Master en-suite has a beautifully upgraded private bathroom with double vanities, a soaking tub, and glass door shower. The second bedroom opens to a second floor sleeping porch which overlooks one of the cutest backyards in all of Downtown Frederick, complete with brick pizza oven, offset rail fencing, and two car off-street parking for your ongoing convenience and peace of mind. All the windows in the home were replaced in 2014. Central a/c and heat. Want more - there's a City playground across the street. MOVE in and start living!