519 LOCKLAND AVENUE

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 level brick front Colonial style townhome in Rognel Heights on a quiet street. Beautifully updated and featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,152 sq ft of space. Enter into the light and bright living room with a custom in-let shelf and hardwood floors found throughout the main level. Entertain guests easily in the formal dining room with chair railing, and 5 light brass chandelier. The kitchen features all white cabinetry, tile flooring, plenty of counter space, tile backsplash, and a deep sink with detachable faucet. Also features recessed lighting, a built in slim shelf perfect for your pantry needs, and all stainless steel appliances. Easy access to the backyard and raised deck from the second exit. The upper level features hardwood floors throughout, and ceiling fan in two bedrooms. A hall bath completes the level. The walk up basement is great for renting out for additional income, and features recessed lighting and a large open space, perfect for additional living space or rec room. Also features a full sized bathroom with stall shower, and dual sink vanity, plus access to a full size washer and dryer. Second washer, dryer, and rinse sink easily accessible on lower level as well. Enjoy the well landscaped backyard - the perfect place for a summer BBQ! Plenty of street parking available for your convenience, and beautiful views with a wooded area across the street. Near multiple shopping and dining destinations, do not miss this one!