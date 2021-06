NOW SELLING!! Brooks Farm Villas located in Noblesville, IN is Lennar's newest new home community featuring our Everything's Included Paired Villa Collection. Apart of the Master Community Brooks Farm, Brooks Farm Villas is located on the corner of E 156th Street and Summer Road. Families in this community will attend Noblesville School District and will enjoy a pool, pool house, playground, and walking trails. Our Paired Villa collection will include Lawn Maintenance, Snow Removal and Full Exterior Maintenance. Every home comes with Lennar’s Everything’s Included® promise of giving you the most desired features at no extra cost, including a ring video doorbell and alarm security kit, invisible smart lock, water leak detector and smart water valve and more. Enjoy quartz countertops, luxury vinyl and ceramic tile flooring, and many more included designer features! Our Everything's Included was designed to make the process easier for any type of home buyer. You will be able to visit a model home and leave knowing exactly what you are getting for exactly what price and where. Including many of our popular options, the process is much simpler with less decisions to make. COMMUNITY LINKS CITY OF NOBLESVILLE: cityofnoblesville.org HAMILTON COUNTY: visithamiltoncounty.com NOBLESVILLE SCHOOLS: noblesvilleschools.org NOBLESVILLE PARKS AND RECREATION: cityofnoblesville.org NOBLESVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: hepl.lib.in.us NOBLESVILLE MAIN STREET: noblesvillemainstreet.com.