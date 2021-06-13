Cancel
House Rent

1840-1842 Elizabeth Avenue

News Argus
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article1842 Elizabeth Avenue - Two or three bedroom unit and one bath with gas heat/water heater, central air, hardwood floors, washer/dryer connections in the unfinished basement, and water is included in rent. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet...

www.thenewsargus.com
House RentPanr

1842 Snake River Rd Ste C

THERE ARE 5 OFFICES RANGING FROM 200-300 SQ FT IN DIMENSIONS WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE, REST ROOM & KITCHEN. THE OFFICES CAN BE RENTED SEPARATELY FOR MONTHLY RENT OF $500- $750 PER MONTH DEPENDING ON ROOM SIZES. THE RENT INCLUDES WATER AND ELECTRICITY. On a 12 month lease you will be...
Frostburg, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Armstrong Avenue

Located in Frostburg Maryland this 3.34 acres is waiting for you! Bring you plans for that brand new home you have been longing for and make your dreams a reality. Just a short distance to the Frostburg Depot station for the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, and the Great Allegany Passage walking and biking trails.
Prince George County, VARichmond.com

8020 Bull Hill Rd, Prince George, VA 23875

Wonderfully maintained and updated 1 level home in super convenient location!! This charming home features new windows, siding, roof, gutters/gutter guards, hot water heater, and well pump -all less than 5 years old!! Updated eat in kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counters, large pantry, bar area opens to cozy living room with gas fp and wood floors! Primary bedroom with walk in closet, new carpet and ceiling fan, alternate bedrooms both with spacious closets and new carpet. Covered rear patio overlooking large fenced rear yard - a great place for the kids to frolic and the pups to stay safe. Detached 2 car garage with cabinets and counter space for working on those projects or just to have more storage! All of this nestled on over 1 acre - plenty of privacy but convenient to everything! This home has been loved - don't miss this rare find.
Real Estatelevinrinkerealty.com

1840 Candlewood Drive

Enjoy the non-stop Florida lifestyle in this quaint beach cottage that is packed with coastal charm and awaiting new owners! This perfect hideaway is nestled in the desirable Holley by the Sea community, on a large lot that is well known for its excellent recreational facility and amenities. The home is exceptionally inviting with the calming hues of its beach inspired paint color accented by the natural wood plank flooring and intimate wood burning fireplace setting. The kitchen has recently been upgraded to include soft close cabinetry, solid cooper range hood, new appliances, quartz countertops, chic wood shelving and coordinating ceiling beams and best of all, an antique 1944 kitchen sink to boost the rooms appealing character. The three bedrooms are located on the left side of.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Times

Boston-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Sunny and beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath home has just what you're looking for! Enter to open concept living/dining/kitchen perfect for entertaining. Living room features
Real Estaterobbybrady.com

1842 Norris Highway

Kick back and instantly relax as you turn into the driveway of this greater than 100+ year old gem sitting in the middle of 3 acres. Privately owned and well maintained acreage surrounds this property, affording the new owner privacy, tranquility and peace in their new country sanctuary. The original house was built in 1910. A two story addition was constructed in 1995. The exterior of the house is low maintenance vinyl siding. The metal roof was installed in 2005. Other WOW items include a large deck, private pato and a wrap around porch. Colorful and manicured trees and shrubs strategically positioned around the house, have matured and frame the house as well as act as privacy barriers. Drop your keys on the table, grab a beverage and relax in front of a gas log fireplace in the great room. Enjoy the seasonal view of Six Mile Mountain. Small barn/storage building. This home features four (4) bedrooms and three (3) baths. Currently the 4th bedroom is being utilized as an office/den. There are two (2) bedrooms and one (1) bath up. The kitchen and master bath were recently renovated. The fireplaces in the kitchen and dining room are currently not functional. Mud room/enclosed porch. Kitchen countertops are soap stone slab. All kitchen cabinets are custom made. The lower cabinets are fully accessible pull out shelving/drawers. The house is ideal for entertaining and is clearly a "MUST SEE" - "MUST HAVE" home. Additional Photos forthcoming.