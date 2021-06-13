1840-1842 Elizabeth Avenue

Kick back and instantly relax as you turn into the driveway of this greater than 100+ year old gem sitting in the middle of 3 acres. Privately owned and well maintained acreage surrounds this property, affording the new owner privacy, tranquility and peace in their new country sanctuary. The original house was built in 1910. A two story addition was constructed in 1995. The exterior of the house is low maintenance vinyl siding. The metal roof was installed in 2005. Other WOW items include a large deck, private pato and a wrap around porch. Colorful and manicured trees and shrubs strategically positioned around the house, have matured and frame the house as well as act as privacy barriers. Drop your keys on the table, grab a beverage and relax in front of a gas log fireplace in the great room. Enjoy the seasonal view of Six Mile Mountain. Small barn/storage building. This home features four (4) bedrooms and three (3) baths. Currently the 4th bedroom is being utilized as an office/den. There are two (2) bedrooms and one (1) bath up. The kitchen and master bath were recently renovated. The fireplaces in the kitchen and dining room are currently not functional. Mud room/enclosed porch. Kitchen countertops are soap stone slab. All kitchen cabinets are custom made. The lower cabinets are fully accessible pull out shelving/drawers. The house is ideal for entertaining and is clearly a "MUST SEE" - "MUST HAVE" home. Additional Photos forthcoming.