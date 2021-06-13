Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Now 2.4 Million China Electric Car Market Expected for 2021

By Brian Wang
nextbigfuture.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has again raised its forecast for new energy passenger car sales for 2021 as the industry grows rapidly. The 2021 forecast for new energy passenger car wholesale sales was raised to 2.4 million units which is up from a forecast of 2 million in February and 2.2 million in April.

www.nextbigfuture.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Cpca#Evs#Tesla Inc#Chinese#Equalocean#Tesmanian#Nextbigfuture Com#Singularity University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Recycling Electric Car Batteries: An Overview

There were some 11 million electric vehicles on the world's roads in 2020, but by the end of the decade, that number could be 145 million. By 2040, it could be 530 million. When those vehicles reach their end of life, there will be approximately 200,000 metric tons of lithium-ion batteries that need to be disposed of, recycled, or reused. How that will be done in an economical and sustainable manner is still to be determined.
Industrymysteel.net

WEEKLY: China’s rebar output recovers by 2.4%

Rebar production among the 137 Chinese steel mills under Mysteel’s tracking including both integrated mills and re-rollers recovered by 2.4% or 87,200 tonnes on week over June 10-16 to reach 3.8 million tonnes, according to the weekly regular survey. Rebar production among the 137 Chinese steel mills under Mysteel’s tracking...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Electric Car Chargers Market 2021 Sales Strategy And Value Chain By 2031

Global Electric Car Chargers Market research and analysis report 2021 focus on rising market drift to assist businesses to find market opportunities and develop effective ways to optimize their market positions. The report contains complete coverage, intensive analysis, and actionable Global Electric Car Chargers market insights to spot opportunities in existing and potential markets. Electric Car Chargers Report can be used by both established as well as new entrants to live competitive positions in dynamic market situations.
Economynextbigfuture.com

Karpathy Talks Tesla FSD Technical Details

David Lee summarized and analyzed Andrej Karpathy recent technical presentation on Tesla FSD. Andrej indicated that Tesla already has over 1.8 Exaflop of processing power with 10 Petabytes of storage for its AI training computer. This is the training supercomputer that Tesla is using before the full Dojo system is set up.
EconomyInternational Business Times

GM Doubles Down On Electric Vehicles

Virtually all legacy automakers have started to invest in electric vehicles (EVs) over the past decade. In recent years, General Motors (NYSE:GM) has been one of the most aggressive with respect to EV investments. At its EV day in early 2020, GM revealed that it would invest over $20 billion...
Trafficrenewanews.com

The Boring Company expands its reach with wider freight tunnels

Elon Musk’s Boring Company might be working on 21 ft tunnels to transport standard-sized freights side-by-side. Wider tunnels could expand The Boring Company’s business. Bloomberg obtained information revealing that The Boring Company (TBM) was pitching 21 ft tunnels to potential clients. On TBM’s website, only 12 ft.Brought to you by: EV Driven.
Carsbioprepwatch.com

These are the fastest electric cars right now

This is how fast electric cars from Tesla, Porsche, Audi, Jaguar and Polestar can go from 0 to 100 km / h. Tesla’s new Model S Plaid has tremendous acceleration. It goes from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 1.9 seconds. Other Tesla models are also powerful, but Porsche is also one of the leaders. We have compiled a selection of the fastest electric cars currently available for you.
Chinaprotocol.com

China’s $2.4 trillion shopping festival is more competitive than ever

China's mid-year ecommerce extravaganza known as 618 reaches its peak on Friday. Last year's event, which hauled in an estimated $2.4 trillion in consumer spending, signaled the economy's rebound from the coronavirus. This year's shopping spree is weighed down by a different concern: Beijing's antitrust crackdown on the country's internet giants.
Marketsgetnews.info

Expecting 33% CAGR Growth, Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size & Share Will Grow to USD 70 Billion by 2026

According to the [197+ Pages Report] from Facts and Factors, a Market Research study concludes that the global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size & share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33% between 2020 and 2026. The market revenue of US $9.24 Billion in 2019 is expected to grow up to US $70 Billion by 2026. The high demand from EV fleet operators for charging infrastructure is expected to fuel the electric vehicle charging station market.
Industryglobeoftech.com

Cobalt-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Market Opportunities 2021 Expected CAGR Ratio By – Hitachi Metal, Advanced Technology (China), Qingdao Yunlu (China), Henan Zhongyue (China), China Amorphous Technology (China), Zhaojing Incorporated (China)

The Global Cobalt-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Market Report presents the complete market size and alternative features of in-depth description of the market such as factors supporting market growth, controlling factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, competition in the market. Cobalt-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Market, product and service advancements and launches, revision of rules related to products / services and up-to-date developments for the forecast amount mentioned. Further, the report provides a key examination of market players operating in the specific Cobalt-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons market along with analysis and findings related to the target market. The report covers a summary of these trends which can help manufacturers working in the industry understand the Cobalt-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons market and the strategist for expanding their business accordingly. The Cobalt-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons research report analyzes market size, market share, growth, critical segments, CAGR, and major drivers.
Real Estateeliteagent.com

Over 200 markets now in the million dollar property club

With property markets running hot across the country, a new report has highlighted that there are now 218 million-dollar areas across Australia. The report from CoreLogic titled the ‘Million Dollar Markets report’, has identified 218 markets where either house or unit median values in a suburb reached the million-dollar mark in May 2021 compared to May 2020.
CarsFingerLakes1

The history of the electric car

The first electric car was built in the 1880s by a man named Thomas Parker. He had been inspired by watching trains and wanted to invent something that would replace horses on farms. The problem is, no one could afford his invention because it cost $600! It wasn’t until years later when Henry Ford invented the Model T that people could actually buy affordable cars. This sparked a revolution for transportation around the world – but it took another 100 years before we saw electric cars take off in popularity.
CarsTree Hugger

Are Electric Cars Truly Better for the Environment?

Are electric vehicles truly better than gas cars for the environment? Not in all facets or in all regions of the world, but overall, unquestionably, yes—and as time goes on, only more so. While much clickbait has been written questioning the environmental superiority of EVs, the cumulative science confirms that...
EconomyForexTV.com

Ford shares jump 2.4% premarket after car maker says Q2 EBIT ahead of expectations amid strong demand for new vehicles

Ford Motor Co. shares jumped 2.4% in premarket trade Thursday, after the car maker said it expects EBIT, or earnings before interest and taxes, to be better than it expected in the second quarter and “significantly” higher than a year ago. In a statement published ahead of an investor conference, Ford said customer reservations for four new vehicles is strong; namely the full-size Bronco SUV, battery-electric F-150 Lightning pickup, Maverick compact truck and all-electric E-Transit commercial van. Chief Executive Jim Farley will tell investors that Ford is seeing improvement in its automotive business since it offered full-year guidance on April 28, despite continued challenges and uncertainty relating to supplies of semiconductors. “The improvement in automotive is being driven by lower-than-anticipated costs and favorable market factors,” Farley said in a statement. “Additionally, higher vehicle auction values are benefitting Ford Credit.” Net profit for the quarter, however, is expected to be “substantially lower” than a year ago, when it was boosted by a $3.5 billion gain on the company’s investment in Argo AI. Ford is slated to report second-quarter earnings on July 28. Shares have gained 71% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 12.5%.
Agriculturefarmweeknow.com

China driving pork market - for now

China’s flurry of pork purchases continues to drive the hog market near term as another wave of African swine fever (ASF) slows production there. The U.S. pork industry set a record $7.7 billion worth of exports last year, up 11% from 2019, due in large part to the demand surge in China. And that market remained the top destination of U.S. red meat exports through the first quarter this year.
Economythedallasnews.net

Report says 11 million jobs will flow from electric cars package

RICHMOND, Virginia - As negotiations in Congress continue on a federal infrastructure package, a report out today predicts the American Jobs Plan's proposed $274 billion investment to support electric vehicles would boost the nation's economy and create millions of jobs. The report said funding new charging infrastructure, manufacturing, and workforce...
Ridgeville, SCscbiznews.com

Volvo Cars invests $118 million to produce electric car in Ridgeville

Volvo Cars is investing another $118 million into its Ridgeville manufacturing plant, this time to build the fully electric Polestar 3. The battery electric vehicle will be built on Volvo Car Group’s next generation electric architecture, a company news release said. The vehicle is the third scheduled to be built at the South Carolina plant and will be built under Volvo Cars’ affiliate, Polestar Cars.