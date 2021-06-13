Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

AOC agrees liberal Supreme Court justice Stephen Bryer should retire from bench

By Gustaf Kilander
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZM1T_0aT5h7WX00

New York Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said that she’s inclined to agree with calls for liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down in the near future to allow President Joe Biden to choose Justice Breyer’s replacement.

“You know, it’s something I think about, but I would probably lean towards yes," Ms Ocasio-Cortez told CNN on Sunday when asked if Justice Breyer should retire at the end of this Supreme Court term. “I would give more thought to it, but I’m inclined to say yes.”

At least one other Democratic House member has called for Justice Breyer to retire.

“There’s no question that Justice Breyer, for whom I have great respect, should retire at the end of this term,” fellow New York Rep Mondaire Jones told Cheddar in mid-April.

Justice Breyer has previously declined to speak about his possible retirement, but in a speech earlier this year, he argued against expanding the Supreme Court beyond its current nine members.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez told CNN that she believes the Democrats “should protect our Supreme Court and that (Breyer’s possible retirement) should absolutely be a consideration” if the Senate cannot pass government, ethics and election legislation previously passed by the House.

Some Democrats, such as Ms Ocasio-Cortez and Mr Jones, are worried that if Justice Breyer doesn’t retire soon, Mr Biden may lose his chance at replacing him with a younger liberal justice and that that opportunity may fall to a future Republican president.

The death of women’s rights icon and liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September 2020 was a huge blow to Democrats and progressives as it gave former President Donald Trump the chance to pick young conservative Amy Coney Barrett , 49, to replace her on the nation’s highest court.

Justice Ginsburg faced some calls for her to retire during the presidency of Barack Obama. Her death facilitated the appointment of Mr Trump’s third Justice to the Supreme Court after Mr Obama’s pick to replace Antonin Scalia, now-Attorney General Merrick Garland, was denied as much as a hearing by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2016.

Mr Trump’s appointments of Neil Gorsuch , Brett Kavanaugh , and Amy Coney Barrett has led to the six-to-three conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

“We have had very difficult experiences with making, I believe, the opposite mistake,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez said, referring to liberal justices staying in their posts and being replaced by Republican presidents.

Mr Jones and Ms Ocasio-Cortez are among 25 House Democrats who co-sponsored a bill that would add four seats to the Supreme Court. Republicans strongly oppose the legislation and Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she has no plans to bring it to the floor for a vote.

The Democrats pushing for the bill say it would “restore balance” to the Supreme Court after Republicans have taken “norm-breaking actions” to reach its current makeup.

The Independent

The Independent

154K+
Followers
83K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Antonin Scalia
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supreme Court Justice#Aoc#Justice Kavanaugh#The Supreme Court#Aoc#Cnn#Democratic House#Cheddar#Democrats#Senate#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

The undying myth of GOP ‘obstructionism’

The media have spent the Joe Biden presidency thus far pressuring moderate Democrats to join the left’s efforts to destroy the filibuster. One way they do this is by cobbling together revisionist histories that cast Republicans as uniquely obstructionist and undemocratic. CNN’s White House correspondent John Harwood lays out that...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

I think retirement would be just perfect for Justice Breyer — or anyone else!

I’m not just talking to Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. I’m talking to everyone, a group that happens to include Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer!. Totally unrelated, of course, to anything Mitch McConnell has said lately, or, indeed, ever, but don’t you think it might be nice to take things just a little bit slower? Isn’t your job just eating away at you, a little bit? Have you ever thought about retiring?
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Times Leader

Noah Feldman: Supreme Court’s 9-0 ruling on gay foster parents divides justices

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. In a highly technical opinion, the Supreme Court held Thursday in Fulton v. Philadelphia that Catholic Social Services is exempt from municipal laws that would have required it to place foster children with gay couples. Yet despite this result, the case isn’t the win that religious liberty advocates wanted.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

How Amy Coney Barrett's vote on Obamacare case proved the Democrats wrong

When former President Donald Trump nominated Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court last fall, many Democrats warned she would sink Obamacare. Barrett blew that prediction out of the water on Thursday when she voted with the court’s 7-2 majority to uphold the Affordable Care Act. For people who had been watching one of the year’s biggest Supreme Court cases closely, her decision came as no surprise.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Roberts, Kavanaugh and Barrett have seized the Supreme Court for now

(CNN) — Chief Justice John Roberts, along with Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, demonstrated their collective power at America's highest court on Thursday. They fueled the Supreme Court's limited opinions on Obamacare and religious liberty, in action that marks a twist for the conservative-dominated bench and adds to the suspense of the next two weeks as the court finishes its annual term.
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

Legal scholars publish letter calling for Stephen Breyer to retire from supreme court

A group of 18 legal academics has issued an extraordinary joint letter urging the US supreme court justice Stephen Breyer to retire so that Joe Biden can name his successor. The intervention came after Mitch McConnell, the Republican minority leader in the Senate, warned that Biden would not get a supreme court nominee confirmed in 2024 if Republicans regain control of the chamber and a vacancy arises.
Congress & Courtskurv.com

Ex-TX Supreme Court Justice Running For AG

Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman is looking to become the next Texas Attorney General. Guzman filed documents with the Texas Ethics Commission last week saying she’ll run for AG as a Republican. A consultant tells The Texas Tribune a formal announcement is coming soon. Guzman resigned from the...
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

AOC suggests Justice Breyer should retire with Democrats in power

The Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez added her voice on Sunday to those of liberals who think the US supreme court justice Stephen Breyer should retire this summer. Some liberals are keen to give Joe Biden the opportunity soon to pick a younger judge to bolster the left-leaning wing of the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Ocasio-Cortez says Justice Breyer should retire

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday she thinks Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer should retire at the end of the court's term to allow President Biden to name a successor. Flashback: The comments come less than a year after the death of Justice Ruth Bader...
Congress & CourtsFiveThirtyEight

Why The Supreme Court May Be Poised To Deliver The Religious Right A Big Victory

Over the past few decades, particularly this one, the U.S. Supreme Court has increasingly lent a sympathetic ear to those who say their religious beliefs are being trampled on, carving out one religious exemption after another to the First Amendment. Now, the court is poised to take another giant leap this term, possibly delivering the religious right another major victory in its recurring face-off with LGBTQ equality. The religious right has already won a number of other cases in the past few years: