St. Louis is home to several historic churches to visit on summer getaways

To our modern ears, it might sound harmlessly old-timey, but in its heyday, ragtime music—with its “ragged” rhythms and bouncy syncopation—was semi-scandalous (and therefore, wildly popular). Its most celebrated composer and performer was Scott Joplin, born to formerly enslaved parents in Texas but most closely associated with his time in Sedalia and later St. Louis. In these cities, he wrote “The Maple Leaf Rag,” “The Entertainer,” and many other rags, along with scores for the full-scale operas that he hoped to produce. In Sedalia, the annual Scott Joplin Ragtime Festival plans a 2022 return (and the Sedalia Katy Depot houses exhibits on the music and its history), while Midtown St. Louis is home to the Scott Joplin House State Historic Site, the flat where Joplin lived with his wife, Belle, as he worked to establish himself in the musical world.