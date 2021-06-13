St. Louis is home to several historic churches to visit on summer getaways
Local residents don’t have to travel to Europe to visit historic churches this summer. St. Louis has several excellent examples of church architecture. The city’s history dates back to the mid-18th century when the continent was divided among the British, French and Spanish colonial powers. As a result of this rich history, there are several historic churches in St. Louis. The most notable are Christ Church Cathedral (Episcopal), the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis (Roman Catholic) and the Basilica of St. Louis, King of France (also Roman Catholic).metrovoicenews.com