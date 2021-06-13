Cherokee County Commissioners vote to close road

Cherokee County Commissioners elected to close CR 4221, an unpaved dirt road, in accordance with citizen requests.

“This Cherokee County Road 4221, east road, approximately 1.3 miles, goes to nowhere,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Billy McCutcheon said. “It dead-ends, there’s no houses, no telephone service, no water service, there’s pretty much nothing down the road.”

McCutcheon said he’d interviewed residents and the consensus was in favor of the road closure.

It was also reported a petition had been submitted by property owners requesting the closure.

Waivers had also been received from area property owners releasing the county from any potential damage that may result from closing the road.

Commissioners set a hearing to set the speed limit to 30 mph on CR 2202 in Precinct 2. The hearing will take place at the next commissioner’s court meeting June 22.

The commissioners received the monthly sheriff’s report, which indicated a total of 151 offense cases. The greatest number of offenses were in the categories of Child Protective Services intake, 20; burglary of a habitation, 14; possession of a controlled substance, 8; and theft, 8. A total of 3,125 calls had been received with 1,763 dispatched to deputies.

The sheriff’s department was authorized to accept a donation in the form of a check for $26.

A single tax-refund, in the amount of $2,531.80, was approved. The refund was due to an over 65 homestead exemption and a freeze administered by Cherokee County Appraisal Board.

Commissioners voted in favor of a health and life insurance renewal for Cherokee County employees.

The annual written road reports, which had been submitted for Precincts 1, 3 and 4 were accepted. There was no report for Precinct 2 as Commissioner Kelly Traylor was not present.

The consent agenda, consisting of the payment of bills, payroll and the transfer of funds, was approved.

Precinct 4 Commissioner McCutcheon reported on assistance he had provided the city of New Summerfield on May 20. The city had an emergency culvert replacement necessary on Penny Lane as the culvert had washed out, compromising the road. It also prevented access to several homes.

New Summerfield has since reimbursed the county.

The report, McCutcheon said, was for the sake of transparency, as the county does have an interlocal agreement with New Summerfield to help with such repairs.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the commissioners court is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 22.