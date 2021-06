Almost of 70% of the population in New York has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine which means good things are to follow!. It is the day we have been looking forward too for almost a year and a half: a return to life as we knew it pre-pandemic, and that day could be only 8 days away! Governor Cuomo announced today that when New York hits a vaccination rate of 70% of the population receiving at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, New York will be able "...to rescind capacity restrictions, social distancing rules, cleaning and disinfection protocols, health screening rules and contract tracing," according to a Times Union report. Or as Governor Cuomo called it "life as normal.'