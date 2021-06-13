1950: First Sangamon County Fair In Decades Held

It’s a beloved summertime tradition… but Sangamon County went a long time without a county fair. The first county fairs were strictly agricultural exhibitions, with ribbons handed out for best colt, mare, heifer, and sheep, among other categories. The first of those early fairs was held in 1835, and the event moved among different farms until 1842. After almost a decade layoff, the fair returned in 1852 at a location west of Springfield, on property that now includes DuBois Elementary School. In 1871, the Sangamon County Fair moved to a site at the north end of Springfield. But when the city sought to become the permanent home of the Illinois State Fair in the 1890s, the county fairgrounds became the state fairgrounds, and the county fair was disbanded.