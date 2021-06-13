Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sangamon County, IL

1950: First Sangamon County Fair In Decades Held

By Jim Leach
wmay.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a beloved summertime tradition… but Sangamon County went a long time without a county fair. The first county fairs were strictly agricultural exhibitions, with ribbons handed out for best colt, mare, heifer, and sheep, among other categories. The first of those early fairs was held in 1835, and the event moved among different farms until 1842. After almost a decade layoff, the fair returned in 1852 at a location west of Springfield, on property that now includes DuBois Elementary School. In 1871, the Sangamon County Fair moved to a site at the north end of Springfield. But when the city sought to become the permanent home of the Illinois State Fair in the 1890s, the county fairgrounds became the state fairgrounds, and the county fair was disbanded.

www.wmay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sangamon County, IL
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
New Berlin, IL
City
Berlin, IL
Sangamon County, IL
Government
City
Springfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Dubois Elementary School#The Sangamon County Fair#The Illinois State Fair#New Berlin High School#Sangamonlink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.
Houston, TXPosted by
Fox News

Houston hospital: 153 employees who refused vaccine have either quit or been fired

A total of 153 employees at Houston Methodist who have refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19 have either resigned or been fired, according to a report. Fox 26 Houston reported that a spokesperson from the hospital said these employees were out of the 178 who were suspended after the June deadline. The hospital told the station that employees who became compliant during the suspension period "returned to work the next day after they became compliant."
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. seizes Iranian state-linked news sites

U.S. authorities seized a range of Iran's state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading "disinformation" on Tuesday, the Justice Department announced in a press release Tuesday, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Three dozen websites were...