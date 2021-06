As the calendar has turned to June, sportswriters, Yankees fans, and bloggers alike have speculated about the Yankees’ ability to fill holes at the trade deadline. Just in the last week here at Pinstripe Alley, Josh has talked about the Yankees’ need for a center fielder, Dan reminded everyone that prospect-hugging should not prevent a deal, and Tom emphasized how the Yankees have tied their own hands both with their adherence to the luxury tax and their repeated refusal to trade assets at the height of their value. Discussions in the comment section and on Twitter have likewise focused on who the Yankees can acquire to fill out the roster.