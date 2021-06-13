Maxine M. Quigg, 50, of Wellesley Island

WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) -On April 28th, 2021 Maxine M. Quigg left this Earth suddenly and without warning. Maxine Marie Engstrom was born on December 3rd, 1970, in Williams Lake, British Columbia, Canada to two loving parents - Fred and Mary Jane Engstrom. Williams Lake, known as ‘the hub of the Cariboo’, is a region of British Columbia once abundant with caribou, settled by non-indigenous travelers as they caravanned North during the Cariboo gold rush of 1860-67. Today, Williams Lake is known for the Williams Lake Stampede, the second largest professional Canadian rodeo after the Calgary Stampede.