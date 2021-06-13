Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Sunday, June 13

Credit: New York National Guard, via Flickr

Sunday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 173 new cases and nine new deaths.

The state's death toll is 7,512 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 59.4% (4,456) were residents of long-term care.

Through June 11, the state reported that 2,996,575 people have received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 2,748,409 people have completed their vaccine series. Percent of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

12-15: 32%

16-17: 47%

18-49: 56%

50-64: 70%

65+: 90%

Total population: 54%

49.1% of Minnesota's total population has completed the vaccine series. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalization data is not updated at weekends.

Through June 10, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 184. Of those hospitalized, 49 people were in intensive care and 135 were receiving non-ICU treatment.

Hospital admissions involving COVID patients in Minnesota dropped to 223 on March 7 before rising to 699 on April 14. Since that mid-April peak the numbers have dropped precipitously, falling to 440 May 17 to under 200 this week.

Testing and positivity rates

The 173 positive results in Sunday's update were from 12,858 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 1.34%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 1.47%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely reopen the economy. That 5% threshold is based on total positives divided by total tests.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 10,127,256 (up from 10,114,531)

People tested: 4,341,776 (up from 4,335,016)

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 2,996,575 (up from 2,990,883)

People who have completed vaccine series: 2,748,409 (up from 2,732,586)

Positive cases: 603,760 (up from 603,614)

Deaths: 7,512 – 417 of which are "probable*" (up from 7,503)

Patients no longer requiring isolation: 594,691 (up from 594,356)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.