Samuel Olson, the five-year-old boy who was found stuffed in a tote bin in a Texas hotel room, died of blunt force trauma to the head, an autopsy has shown.His decomposing body was found in a plastic tote bin in his dad’s girlfriend’s hotel room in Jasper, east Texas on 1 June after having been missing since 10 May. Samuel’s death has officially been ruled a homicide.The father’s girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, 29, is being held on a $600,000 bond and has been charged with tampering with evidence – a human corpse. But prosecutors have said that they expect more...