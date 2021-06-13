Cancel
Raheem Sterling realises his childhood Wembley dream to prove his value to England at Euro 2020

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland national anthem rings out ahead of Euro 2020 clash with Croatia. There is a tattoo that runs down the back of Raheem Sterling’s left arm depicting a young boy wearing the No 10 shirt, looking up in hope and expectation at Wembley. The match-winner of this group stage opener with Croatia grew up in the shadow of English football’s spiritual home on Neeld Crescent, a road on the other side of the railway line that runs behind the national stadium. The arch is visible from the top of his street.

