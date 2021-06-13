Cancel
Bill Maher Scolds Progressives For Their Relentless, Hyperbolic Negativity

 11 days ago

Letter: Bill Maher says liberals suffer from 'progressophobia'

On his HBO show Real Time, Bill Maher described Progressive Democrats as having 'progressophobia', a brain disorder that strikes liberals and makes them incapable of recognizing progress. Maher cited progress on women's voting, gay/lesbian marriage, interracial marriage, legalizing of marijuana, racial advances, etc. He lamented that liberals intentionally ignore this and have 'progressophobia.' Maher related that 'There is a recurrent theme by liberals, that things have never been worse. Saying that White power and privilege is at an all-time high is just ridiculous. A growing belief that Whiteness as a malady and White people as irredeemable, giving up on a colorblind society -- only if you believe we've made no progress does any of that make sense. It's not a sin, and it's certainly not inaccurate, to say we've come a long way, baby. Not mission accomplished, just a long way.' Maher made a plea to liberals 'to find a cure to this progressive allergy to acknowledging societal advances' and stop the.
EntertainmentAmerican Thinker

Bill Maher continues to give voice to rational leftists

It’s doubtful that Bill Maher will ever change his politics. He believes absolutely in fundamental leftist principles about how government should operate (and, of course, abortion). However, he’s not a fool and he realizes that leftists, drunk with power, have become their own worst enemies. Most recently, he went after Lin-Manuel Miranda, the talented composer of Hamilton, because Miranda groveled after the leftist mob attacked him for having the wrong colored people in the film adaption of his musical, In the Heights.
Entertainmentfreedomupdates.com

Maher Calls Out Libs For Their "Progressophobia"

Liberals act like the end is near and that this is the most racist time to live in. They cancel anyone they get triggered by and Liberals are bending over backward to appear more woke. To the extent that they are backing Critical Race Theory which basically tells white people to hate themselves for slavery. Liberal Host Bill Maher has had enough and once again tried to keep his fellow Libs in check as they are being ridiculous.
Celebritiessteadfastandloyal.com

Watch: These Comments From Bill Maher Shocked Everyone

This past Friday, Bill Maher, the liberal show host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO, went off on a tirade aimed at woke leftists about a recent event that detailed how “nothing is ever good enough for these people,” staying that the woke leftists were harming the Democratic Party.
Moviesfreerepublic.com

'This is why people hate Democrats': Bill Maher slams Lin-Manuel Miranda for bowing to liberal bullies and apologizing for the lack of diversity in movie In the Heights

Posted on 06/19/2021 12:08:36 AM PDT by knighthawk. Bill Maher on Friday night urged Lin-Manuel Miranda to 'stop apologizing' and 'stand up to the bullies' after his film In the Heights was criticized for not having enough diversity, with Maher declaring: 'This is why people hate Democrats.'. Miranda's film, telling...
Entertainmentksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 06.14 – Bill Maher on ‘Progressophobia’

Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. Saturday marked the 5 year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting that left 49 people dead. Many people STILL believe the venue was targeted because it was gay nightclub. The 911 call from the shooter has been released....
Entertainmentfreedomupdates.com

Maher Points Out The Insanity Of The Left And Their Ridiculous Quotas

Bill Maher is no conservative, but recently he has been tearing apart his own over their ridiculous progressive agendas. This time he went after them for their diversity quotas, where people get butthurt whenever there are not enough minorities in a given field. He specifically was calling out the insanity that the left was upset that there were not any afro-Latinx in a musical that had mostly Latino and a few black people.
