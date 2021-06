Link: https://www.wnd.com/2021/06/stop-kids-leftist-group-wants-rid-world-excess-children/. Left-wing protestors “Stop Having Kids in Edina, Minnesota, held signs with messages: “Women can be whole without becoming a mom.” Group's websit warn about misery of parenting, needless suffering and death in the world. Birth serves as the catalyst for it all," the site proclaims. The fewer people in the world, the less suffering, "Think about all the problems you have in your life right now, and in the past, all the potential problems that await your future,""They could have all been avoided had you just never been born..Group's Twitter account boast of 85 followers.