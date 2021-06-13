Dementia: Could Diet and Exercise Be The Key To Prevention?

Plant-based diets are best for diabetes prevention and treatment, according to a review published in Advances in Nutrition. Researchers with the Physicians Committee reviewed the evidence behind type 2 diabetes prevention and treatment with a plant-based diet and clinical recommendations. Research shows eating patterns that emphasize fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains and remove animal products improve risk factors for diabetes, including blood sugar, cholesterol, weight, blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease. Reduced fat intake and increased fiber and carbohydrate intake improve diabetes and heart disease risk factors. The authors suggest clinicians recommend plant-based diets to those who have or are at risk for diabetes and communicate the acceptability, nutritional adequacy, and benefits to overall health of this eating pattern.