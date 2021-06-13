Dementia: Could Diet and Exercise Be The Key To Prevention?

Many people with diabetes are overweight and know they should lose weight, but it can be so difficult. For extreme cases of obesity, however, there is always the option of weight-loss surgery, or bariatric surgery as it’s also known. But before choosing what might seem a drastic option, it would be valuable to know just how beneficial weight-loss surgery is. Now, a new study from researchers in Canada has indicated it can be helpful indeed. The report says that for patients with type 2 diabetes, weight-loss surgery is linked to a reduced risk of death from all causes.