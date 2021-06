Climate change risks represent a serious challenge for our operations, business groups, investments, and supply chain. We believe these risks require action from multiple stakeholders, and we support governments encouraging energy efficiency, renewable power generation, and low-carbon innovation. At MetLife, we are in the business of mitigating risk and protecting families and their futures. We manage risk so that individuals and communities can realize their full potential. The type of risk posed by climate change is unique in human history, and we recognize that we can play a significant part in finding a solution.