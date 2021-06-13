Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Rapper Polo G Arrested After Physical Altercation With Police In Miami - Fox News

wopular.com
 9 days ago

Rapper Polo G arrested after physical altercation with police in Miami Fox NewsView Full Coverage on Google News. Rapper Polo G arrested after physical altercation with police in Miami. Rapper Polo G has been arrested on multiple charges after a physical altercation in Miami with police officers. Jail records show...

www.wopular.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Polo G
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Fox News#Police#Google News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Google
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthesource.com

Polo G Breaks Silence Following Miami Arrest

Polo G arrested in Miami. Talk about a movie moment. Just hours after the release of his album, “Hall of Fame” Polo G and members of his crew would find themselves arrested in Miami after leaving the venue of the rapper’s album release party. Fans and social media users gained...
Miami, FLPosted by
Syracuse.com

Rapper Polo G arrested, accused of assaulting police officer; new Spice Girls song; more: Buzz

Rapper Polo G arrested, accused of assaulting police officer. WPLG-TV reports Polo G has been arrested on multiple charges in Miami after being accused of assaulting a cop. Jail records show the 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, was booked early Saturday morning on charges of battery on a police officer, threatening a public servant, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief. His arrest report says a Miami police officer pulled over a black Cadillac with blacked out windows; when all of the occupants were ordered to exit the vehicle for a patdown, Bartlett became “increasingly verbally aggressive” and refused. Police said they removed him from the car by force and took him to the ground; during a struggle, he punched and elbowed one of the officers multiple times, causing the officer to sustain multiple injuries, including a cut to the right upper forehead area, a cut to the right chin area and a swollen and slightly bruised right cheek. “I will kill you. I swear I’ll use these fists to beat the s--- out of you and knock your a-- out,” Bartlett allegedly told the officer. Two firearms were found inside the vehicle in a black bag, but it’s unclear who the guns belonged to. Bartlett’s mother and manager said the incident occurred after an album release party for Polo G, whose hits include “Pop Out” and “Rapstar.”
Miami, FLlawofficer.com

Rapper ‘Polo G’ accused of punching, attacking police

MIAMI – The rapper known as Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, was taken into custody early Saturday morning on multiple charges in Miami, according to Local 10 News. A Miami police officer stopped a black Cadillac that Bartlett was inside as a passenger. Police said the vehicle had blacked out windows and the driver was asked to lower his window, according to the arrest report.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Former No Limit Rapper Paroled After 20 Years In Prison

Noted for good conduct, expanding his vocational training and mentoring other inmates, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee has granted parole to McKinley Phipps Jr., the former No Limit rapper who performed under the name “Mac” during his days in the free world. || RELATED: Security Who Claimed Pooh...
Public Safetyhivplusmag.com

Man Killed in Cancún Over HIV-Positive Status

A young gay man was tortured, burned, and killed in Cancún, Mexico, in early June due to having HIV, local media has reported. The man had said at a party that he was living with HIV. “This case has caused us a lot of anger because we are in the...
Celebritiescelebnmusic247.com

Yo Gotti Almost Killed After Being Shot + Robbed

According to reports, rapper Yo Gotti is lucky to be alive after being almost robbed in Memphis. CelebnMusic247.com reports that a viral video has surfaced showing Yo Gotti in a parking lot when a man pulled a gun and allegedly shot the ATL rapper. In the video, you can see...
Public Safetyeverythinghorseuk.co.uk

Horse Rider, Gracie Spinks Found Dead In Suspected Murder

Horse Rider, Gracie Spinks Found Dead In Suspected Murder. Horse rider, Gracie Spinks has been found dead in a suspected murder-suicide. Gracie Spinks, 23, was an avid horse rider and model. On Friday (18 June) she was found dead after being fatally injured in an attack, in a field near Duckmanton, Derbyshire. Paramedics fought to save her life but she died at the scene.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Trina Responds To Trick Daddy Controversial JAY-Z & Beyoncé Clubhouse Slander

Trick Daddy and Trina are often synonymous. The two veteran rappers have collaborated on numerous songs over the years, including 1998’s “Nann” and 2001’s “Take It To Da House.” They also both starred in the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop: Miami. But when it comes to Trick Daddy’s recent Clubhouse controversy, she wants nothing to do with it.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Lawsuit Filed Against WWE Over 2019 Traffic Incident

WWE hit with a lawsuit stemming from a traffic incident. According to PWInsider, a lawsuit was filed against WWE in the Circuit Court for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough Circuit, Florida on June 12 by Jackson Parsons. Parsons alleges he was severely injured in a traffic accident from July...