Wooly Yaks

This board is so light, which makes it very easy to carry when fully inflated. It comes with a decent pump and everything fits easily into its carrying backpack with plenty of room to spare for dry bags, life jackets, etc.. I love that the deck pad covers virtually the entire board. This makes it extra comfortable for children tagging along. Speaking of kids tagging along, the board is rated at 300 lbs. I am a 5’6” woman weighing 140 lbs. I find the board tracks a bit better when my 8 year old is riding with me. A little extra weight in front like a cooler and dry bag may even things out. I’m giving it 4 stars because the paddle that comes with it is so heavy. I ended up purchasing a lightweight Aqua-Bound paddle for comfort. Overall this is a comfortable board to paddle and very easy to transport.