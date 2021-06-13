Nate Diaz Feels He Was Close To Finishing Leon Edwards At Ufc 263: ‘in The Real World, That Fight’s A Wrap’ - Mma Fighting

UFC Welterweight contender Leon Edwards has predicted that he is planning to knock Nate Diaz ‘Out Cold’ in their fight at UFC 263. At UFC 263, Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards are set to make history as they will fighting in the first-ever non-main even non-title five-rounder fight. Edwards was expected to face Nate Diaz on May 15, 2021, in the co-headliner of UFC 262. However, the bout was moved to UFC 263 due to a minor injury sustained by Diaz. Leon faced Belal Muhammad as a replacement opponent for Chimaev. During the beginning of the second round, Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye rendering him unable to continue. The fight was declared a no-contest, snapping his 8-fight win streak.