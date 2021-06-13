Cancel
Nate Diaz Feels He Was Close To Finishing Leon Edwards At Ufc 263: ‘in The Real World, That Fight’s A Wrap’ - Mma Fighting

 9 days ago

Nate Diaz feels he was close to finishing Leon Edwards at UFC 263: ‘In the real world, that fight’s a wrap’ MMA FightingLeon Edwards survives Nate Diaz's late charge in one-sided win at UFC 263 Yahoo SportsUFC 263: Nate Diaz Octagon Interview UFC - Ultimate Fighting ChampionshipLeon Edwards fires back at Kamaru Usman: ‘Who else f*cking deserves’ the title shot?

UFC 263 video: Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz keep cool and calm during faceoff

PHOENIX – The UFC 263 pre-fight news conference took place Thursday, and MMA Junkie was on the scene for the festivities. The news conference took place at Arizona Federal Theater. Afterward, traditional fighter faceoffs were held with all six fighters, including Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards, who meet in a five-round welterweight fight on the main card. When it came time to stand across from each other, both men simply locked eyes without exchanging words.
Nate Diaz Explains Why UFC 263 Was Ideal Time to Fight Again

The last time the MMA world saw Nate Diaz, he was vying for the “BMF” belt against Jorge Masvidal at Madison Square Garden in November 2019. Diaz hasn’t competed since then, but he will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon against Leon Edwards in a five-round, non-title bout at UFC 263. The card will take place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. in front of a capacity crowd.
UFC 263: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz odds, picks and prediction

In a welterweight bout on Saturday's main card, Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz meet at UFC 263 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Below, we analyze the UFC 263 Edwards vs. Diaz odds and lines, with picks and predictions. The early prelims kick off at 6 p.m. ET on...
UFC 263: Nate Diaz Notes Comments on Being Underdog Against Leon Edwards

The betting lines have Nate Diaz as a sizeable underdog for his scrap with Leon Edwards this Saturday, and the outspoken fighter doesn’t seem fazed by that fact. Diaz will battle Edwards on the main card of UFC 263, in a fight that is scheduled for five rounds, despite the fact it’s not a main event or championship bout. As the fight approaches, Diaz is carrying odds ranging from +350 to +472.
Nate Diaz says 'the realness' is why he's developed such a cult following in the UFC

It’s undeniable that Nate Diaz is one of the biggest names in combat sports today. The former UFC title challenger has developed a strong fan base throughout his years competing in MMA. Diaz remains a popular name despite his inactivity, fighting just four times in the last five years. The 36-year-old returns to the cage this Saturday on the UFC 263 main card in Glendale, Ariz. And despite having title fights in the main and co-main events, Diaz’s five-round clash with Leon Edwards just might be the most anticipated bout.
UFC 263 Live results and analysis: Leon Edwards survives Nate Diaz rally

Leon Edwards came in undefeated in his last nine fights. He was a 5-to-1 favorite. Yet he was largely overlooked in the buildup to UFC 263 because all of the attention went to his opponent, Nate Diaz. Perhaps Edwards has our attention now. Edwards bloodied up and thoroughly dominated Diaz...
Leon Edwards vows to knock Nate Diaz out cold at UFC 263

UFC Welterweight contender Leon Edwards has predicted that he is planning to knock Nate Diaz ‘Out Cold’ in their fight at UFC 263. At UFC 263, Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards are set to make history as they will fighting in the first-ever non-main even non-title five-rounder fight. Edwards was expected to face Nate Diaz on May 15, 2021, in the co-headliner of UFC 262. However, the bout was moved to UFC 263 due to a minor injury sustained by Diaz. Leon faced Belal Muhammad as a replacement opponent for Chimaev. During the beginning of the second round, Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye rendering him unable to continue. The fight was declared a no-contest, snapping his 8-fight win streak.
MMA Preview – Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz at UFC 263

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When is UFC 263? Sunday 13th June, 2021 - 01:00 start (UK) Where is UFC 263? Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona (US) Where can I...
Dana White: Nate Diaz In UFC Title Contention If He Beats Leon Edwards

UFC President Dana White says Nate Diaz can close in on UFC title contention with a win over Leon Edwards. This Saturday night (June 12), UFC 263 will emanate from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. In the main event, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya will put his gold on the line against Marvin Vettori in a rematch. The co-main event will see a UFC flyweight title rematch between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.
UFC 263 Preview: Nate Diaz – Leon Edwards

Tomorrow night at UFC 263 we will see the return of one of the biggest stars in the sport. Nate Diaz (20-12) is returning and it’s in the welterweight division as he takes on one of the very best in the world in Leon “Rocky” Edwards (18-3, 1 NC). This...
Nate Diaz reveals when he wants to fight next after UFC 263 loss

Nate Diaz has revealed that he wants to make his return to the UFC within the next three to four months. The Stockton superstar was on the losing side at UFC 263 but remains determined to get back into the octagon this year itself. During the UFC 263 post-fight press...
Colby Covington criticizes Leon Edwards for fighting Nate Diaz

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is not happy to see Leon Edwards fight Nate Diaz at UFC 263 and says that Leon is choosing easy fights. UFC’s top welterweight Colby Covington is always known for his trash talking. He even trashes fighters he is not even fighting, which is his style of picking up fights and being relevant even when he is not fighting. Recently he went all guns blazing on Dustin Poirier and Khamzat Chimaev. Now his new target is none other than fellow welterweight Leon Edwards.
UFC 263 – Who’s next for Israel Adesanya, Brandon Moreno, Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz?

GLENDALE, AZ — One dominant champion retained his belt. Another lost it in an unexpected blowout. It was another fun night in MMA, as UFC 263 delivered plenty of storylines. Israel Adesanya looked terrific in his third title defense, a unanimous decision against Marvin Vettori. In the co-main, a potential new star was born in Brandon Moreno, who submitted Deiveson Figueiredo in the third round.