Gareth Southgate has said he will talk to Jordan Henderson over his decision to “pull rank” and take England’s second penalty in the 1-0 win over Romania on Sunday. With England’s designated takers Marcus Rashford - who scored his second-half penalty to earn England their win - and James Ward-Prowse substituted, Henderson seemed to take the ball from Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the Everton striker was fouled in the box. Henderson, who was making his first appearance since February after a long injury absence, saw his kick saved by goalkeeper Florin Nita, and Southgate confirmed afterwards that the Liverpool captain had...