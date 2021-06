SHE has surprised locals and strangers with the latest FIFA 21 update, in which it introduces a new kind of loot boxes that could be acting as a probe balloon for future installments of the franchise and for other games of the company. The developer seems to be testing out new policies and commercial strategies, and for a few hours it has offered envelopes in FIFA Ultimate Team that we allow you to view their content before we make a decision to buy them. The envelopes in question have an eye icon above them and will be temporarily available until the end of the FUTbol Festival, event started on June 11 and valid until July 16.